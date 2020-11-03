Two weeks after requesting an investigation into election integrity, a San Joaquin County supervisor is now calling for an investigation into a colleague’s conduct.
Supervisor Tom Patti brought forth the allegations against Supervisor Chuck Winn, and has asked the board to discuss a possible ethics violation.
The request stems from the board’s Oct. 21 meeting, where Patti and Winn engaged in a verbal exchange during the investigation into the county’s voting process.
After Winn made a statement during the discussion, Patti said, “I’m not sure if you are just bloviating ... I’m not sure what his point was when he was bloviating.”
Winn then responded, “I’m surprised you know what bloviating means,” according to the staff report in Tuesday’s agenda.
The following day, Patti emailed County Administrator Monica Nino and County Counsel Mark Myles requesting action be taken against Winn during the Nov. 3 meeting.
“I conduct myself in a courteous and respectful manner at all times during the performance of my official county duties,” Patti said in his email. “The conduct of Supervisor Winn follows a pattern of off-handed insults and snide remarks that he makes throughout my time as a supervisor when he often insults or chastises me in public. The past actions are subtle but in this instance I find the insult to be egregious and insulting beyond a point of just letting it pass by.”
Patti further stated in his email that he accurately referenced that Winn will “talk at length,” a definition of the word bloviate.
According to www.merriam-webster.com, the definition of bloviate is “to speak or write verbosely and windily.”
An analysis of the claim written by Myles noted that because the exchange took place during the Oct. 20 meeting, there was no need for his office to conduct a factual determination.
The board’s Code of Ethics was adopted by supervisors to regulate the conduct of members, he said, and the board is the appropriate body to interpret the code and determine whether a violation occurred.
“Supervisor Patti has the ability to file an ethics complaint against me and I will be happy to respond to his allegation at our board meeting,” Winn said. “Hopefully, the issue will be resolved and we both can continue to serve our constituents effectively.”
The Oct. 21 discussion regarding the integrity of the election process was held when Patti said he received an email from a Delta College board of directors candidate for Area 2 — as well as from more than a dozen other residents — that their race was not on the ballot.
Registrar of Voters Melinda Dubroff explained the error was due to Delta College not reporting their new district boundaries in time, and said it was immediately rectified.
Other ballot issues included the omission of a candidate statement from Carlos Villapudua, who is running for State Assembly in District 13, and that several thousand ballots mailed to voters in Manteca included two Spanish sections instead of one in Spanish and one in English.
Dubroff explained Villapudua’s campaign missed the deadline to submit a candidate statement, and that corrected ballots had been sent to Manteca voters on Oct. 12.
Winn called Patti out during the discussion for requesting a special meeting to investigate the errors, stating his colleague should have taken his concerns to the ROV’s office or the County Administrator’s office, instead of conducting a public interrogation of Dubroff.
The board concluded that the errors had been corrected, and that the Nov. 3 election would go on as planned.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. on the board’s YouTube channel. The ethics discussion is the last item of the day to be considered.