STOCKTON — While the COVID-19 case rate in San Joaquin County shot up by nearly 10 points over the past week, health officials said they were not surprised.
“With people returning from holiday travels and gatherings, Public Health Services did expect a rise in the county' s case rate,” San Joaquin County Public Health Services spokeswoman Cheryl Laughlin said.
“We continue to ask people to get vaccinated, wear their masks, wash their hands, and social distance to help reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in our community,”
Since the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, county public health had been warning the public of a potential surge in cases and case rates as a result of large family and social gatherings to celebrate.
According to the agency’s Monday COVID-19 data report, the county’s case rate was 21.2 per 100,000 residents, a dramatic increase from 12.3 per 100,000 residents on Dec. 27.
There have been 4,335 new cases reported since that day as well, bringing the county’s total to 110,475 since the beginning of pandemic in March of 2020.
There have been 26 deaths since Dec. 27, bringing the total in the county to 1,901 as well, according to public health data.
Hospitalizations are also surging, as county public health reported 98 being treated for COVID-19 in seven facilities. There were 81 people being treated on Dec. 27.
In addition, the county’s test positivity rate has seen a spike, jumping from 5.1% last week to 12.5% as of Monday.
There have been 409 new COVID-19 cases in Lodi over the last week, as well as two deaths, for a total of 9,722 and 210, respectively.
In the 95220 ZIP Code that includes Acampo, there have been 813 cases and 15 deaths, with 39 new cases being reported since Dec. 29. In the 95227 ZIP Code that includes Clements, there have been 81 cases and one death, with two new cases being reported since last Wednesday.
In the 95258 ZIP Code that includes Woodbridge, there have been 558 cases and 10 deaths, with 19 cases reported since Dec. 29.
In the Lockeford area, which is in the 95240 and 95237 ZIP Codes, there have been 1,696 cases and 34 deaths, with 58 new cases reported since Wednesday.
During the summer and fall months, county health officials said the surge in cases was due to the Delta variant. However, that prevalence of the variant has steadily declined since August, down from 594 cases reported in August to 67 reported in December.
There have been five reports of the new omicron variant reported in the county, all discovered in December, according to county public health. There have been 428,901 people in the county fully vaccinated — 62.1% of the eligible population — while 68,653 are partially vaccinated, for 9.9% of the population.
In Lodi, 41,586 residents are fully vaccinated while 6,437 are partially vaccinated. That’s 68.5% and 10.6% of the city’s population, respectively.
According to Sacramento County Public Health, there have been 179,928 COVID-19 cases and 2,547 deaths. Galt has had 4,665 cases and 62 deaths. Some 15,112 Galt residents are fully vaccinated, for 58% of the city’s population.
A total of 963,158 residents in Sacramento County are fully vaccinated, while 86,844 are partially vaccinated.