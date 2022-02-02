STOCKTON — As the San Joaquin County Public Health Officer anticipated last week, the latest COVID-19 surge due to the omicron variant has peaked, but that does not mean residents should stop taking precautions to protects themselves.
“Obviously, we’ve been through a significant surge of cases with the omicron variant,” Dr. Maggie Park told the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors.
“We appear to have reached the peak and we are coming down,” she said. “But we still have an astoundingly high case rate, so we’re asking people to remain on guard.”
The county’s new COVID-19 case rate was 198.8 per 100,000 residents, Park said, down from 237.7 per 100,000 reported last week.
Total cases have reached 155,156 since the pandemic began, and deaths from the virus are now at 1,983, a number that has caused Park some concern.
“It’s very alarming we’re approaching 2,000 deaths,” she said. “It’s not just 2,000 people we’ve lost. It’s all those people in the lives of those we’ve lost who have been affected.”
However, Park said that had the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines not been made available on an emergency basis last year, the county would have seen thousands of more deaths from the virus.
According to county public health’s weekly COVID-19 data report, 424,602 residents older than 5 have been fully vaccinated, while 160,019 are partially vaccinated. That’s 58.5% and 22% of the county’s eligible population, respectively.
Park said 11,451 children ages 5-11 are fully vaccinated, and 7,208 are partially vaccinated, representing 14.9% and 9.4% of that demographic.
For the 12-17 age group, 49.7% are fully vaccinated and 11.9% are partially vaccinated, and 62.8% of the 18-49 age group are fully vaccinated while 13.2% are partially vaccinated.
In addition, 73.4% of the 50-64 age group are fully vaccinated and 12.3% are partially vaccinated, while 81.9% of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated, with 12.5% partially vaccinated, Park said.
Hospitalizations are also coming down, Park added, with 284 being treated in seven county facilities. Of those, 75 are being treated in the intensive care unit and 50 remain on ventilators.
It is unknown if any of those being treated have tested positive with the omicron variant, Park said, which has been confirmed in 99 cases so far, according to county public health data.
When Gov. Gavin Newsom reopened the state’s economy last summer, county public health discontinued its COVID-19 data dashboard, instead opting to post a weekly PowerPoint data report.
Park on Tuesday said the agency will launch a new interactive data dashboard in the coming weeks with new statistics, such as how many deaths have occurred and the county’s current seven-day average case rate.
There have been 12,558 cases and 215 deaths in Lodi, with 200 new cases and one death reported since last Wednesday’s report, according to county public health. In the Lockeford area, which includes unincorporated areas in the 95240 and 95237 ZIP Codes, there have been 1,540 cases and 28 deaths, with 31 new cases.
In the 95220 ZIP Code, which includes Acampo, there have been 1,069 cases and 16 deaths, with 11 new cases reported since last week.
In the 95227 ZIP Code, which includes Clements, there have been 107 cases and one death. No new cases or deaths have been reported.
In the 95258 ZIP Code, which includes Woodbridge, there have been 738 cases and 10 deaths, with eight new cases reported in the last week, according to county public health.
Some 41,192 Lodi residents, or 67.8% of the population, have been fully vaccinated, while 14,372 people, or 24.3% of the city’s population, are partially vaccinated.