Six decades of Delta: College hits major milestone

STOCKTON — Today marks an important milestone in the history of San Joaquin Delta College.
It was July 1, 1963 when Stockton College officially separated from the Stockton Unified School District and renamed itself, becoming the newest independent community college in California.
Six decades later, while much has changed in the region and in the world, the college’s name remains the same.
The college has served thousands of students from San Joaquin County and beyond, helping them enroll in universities across the country, as well as into new careers locally.
“Sixty years is a long time, and it is hard to summarize the immense impact that Delta College has had on the communities we serve over all these years,” Superintendent and President Dr. Lisa Aguilera Lawrenson said.
“I’m proud of the efforts of our faculty and staff both past and present, I’m proud of our students and alumni for their perseverance and achievements, I’m thankful to the Board of Trustees for its leadership, and I’m thankful to our communities for their support and partnership,” she added.
Delta’s history actually dates back to 1935, when Stockton College came into existence.
The school operated under the umbrella of Stockton Unified for many years.
But in 1956, college president Dr. Burke Bradley, who was named president that year, ultimately decided the school would never properly develop until it was able to operate as a totally independent district, according to retired history professor Chuck Bloch.
The public approved the establishment of an independent college district in September 1962. No fewer than 129 potential new names were considered, including “San Joaquin College” and just “Delta College,” before settling on San Joaquin Delta College.
Delta would eventually move to its present-day campus at 5151 Pacific Avenue in the 1970s. Today, Delta acts as a catalyst in the lives of students across the region, as nearly half of whom are the first in their families to seek higher education.
Some students transfer to universities to continue their education, while others launch directly into modern careers like robotics and electron microscopy, a field in which Delta is the only community college in the nation to offer training.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the college remained open so students could train in essential employment sectors such as nursing and law enforcement.
In addition, the school offers affordability in an era of extreme college debt, as two-thirds of Delta students receive free tuition, and programs are in place to provide students with free or low-cost food supplies, healthcare, and even on-campus laundry services.
“We are just getting started at Delta and I can’t wait to see what we are able to accomplish together in the years to come,” Lawrenson said.
