LODI — 9-month-old Lodi native Blakely Jernigan, whose priceless reaction to eating Baskin Robbins ice cream for the first time went viral over the social media video platform TikTok has received a year’s supply of ice cream from the company as well as keepsake gifts.
— Oula Miqbel
U.S. Census Bureau to hold recruitment fair
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY— The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for employees to fill hundreds of available jobs in San Joaquin County.
The U.S. Census Bureau will host a recruitment event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Victory in Praise Church, 2029 E. Harding Way, Stockton.
Pay begins at $21 per hour. The jobs offer flexible hours including days, nights and weekends. Employees are paid weekly and receive mileage reimbursement, paid training and higher than average hourly wages.
Anyone 18 years or older who is a U.S. citizen can apply for a job online at www.2020census. gov/jobs. For more information about 2020 Census jobs, call 1-855-JOB-2020.
— Oula Miqbel
AgTech Summit to be in Modesto on Feb. 6
MODESTO — The second annual “Adapt or Die” AgTech Summit will take place on Feb. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Ag Pavilion on the Modesto Junior College West Campus, N. Campus Way.
The one-day event will heighten awareness about the latest technology available for both growers and food producers to optimize their operations, and how educators are focusing on improving workforce readiness and career pathways for the next-generation workforce.
The Central Valley’s ag community is uniquely positioned to leverage a huge concentration of food and agriculture knowledge and assets to attract innovators and high-growth companies by creating sharing opportunities like the AgTech Summit, preparing an industry-ready workforce, actively engaging all segments in productive dialogue, and digging into the real challenges in food and agriculture.
Featured guest speakers include industry experts from companies such as Foster Farms, Save Mart, Almond Board of California, FieldIn, WiseConn, Olam Spices, AgTools, and Belkorp Ag. Tickets are available for the event at can be purchased at www.valleyagtech.org.
— Oula Miqbel
Political notes
Cooper’s bill aims at helping foster kids
SACRAMENTO — Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) authored Assembly Bill 150, which seeks to improve high school graduation rates and post-secondary education success for foster youth.
Over the past decade, the Legislature has passed numerous bills to improve graduation rates among foster youths. While rates have improved, currently only 58% of foster youths graduate from high school compared to 84% of all other students statewide.
On average, foster youths transfer school districts eight times while in care, losing up to six months of their education with each move. When foster youths transfer to a new school district, current laws do not specify whether partial credits earned in a given subject area at one district are required to be combined with partial credits for similar coursework completed in another district.
The ambiguity in law creates additional unnecessary hurdles for our most vulnerable youths, often leading to students duplicating coursework and delaying their ability to graduate on time.
AB 150 will next be heard in the California State Senate.
— Oula Miqbel