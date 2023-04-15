WALLACE — A Lodi man was killed and another suffered major injuries in a motorcycle accident in Calaveras County earlier this week.
The California Highway Patrol said a 66-year-old Lodi man was riding a 2004 Harley-Davidson southbound along Southworth Road at an unknown speed when he went off the east shoulder just north of White Owl Drive in Wallace at about 6 p.m. Sunday.
The rider ran into two barbed-wire fences before the motorcycle came to rest in a field, the CHP said.
Lodi resident Chad Katzakian, 62, was following behind on a 200 Harley-Davidson Road King and crashed into the field at about the same time, the CHP said.
Katzakain suffered major injures and was arrested on suspicion of DUI before being airlifted to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, the CHP said.
The other man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The CHP said the crash remains under investigation as it tries to determine whether was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.
Firefighters from the Calaveras Consolidated and Clements fire protection districts also responded to the crash, according to reports.
