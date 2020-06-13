Tuesday
San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors
Key items:
• Receive update on COVID-19 pandemic
• Introduce ordinance allowing cultivation of industrial hemp
When and where: 9 a.m., Tuesday, online at www.sjgov.org
Lodi Unified School District Board of Education
Key Items:
• Approve budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021
• Discuss options for reopening and instruction in the fall
When and where: 7 p.m., Tuesday, online at www.tinyurl.com/LUSDmeetings
Galt City Council
Key items:
• Public hearing to consider formation of Community Facilities District 2020-1
• Approval of new job classification and salary for assistant city clerk position
• Approval of citywide wayfinding program
When and where: 6 p.m., online at www.ci.galt.ca.us
Wednesday
Lodi City Council
Key items:
• Continue a public hearing to July 15 to consider adopting levy report and collection of assessments for Landscape Maintenance District 2003-1
• Approve expenditure of $1,138,037, to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and State of California for implementation of the Great Plates program.
When and where: 7 p.m., Wednesday, online at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi