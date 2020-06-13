Tuesday

San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors

Key items:

• Receive update on COVID-19 pandemic

• Introduce ordinance allowing cultivation of industrial hemp

When and where: 9 a.m., Tuesday, online at www.sjgov.org

Lodi Unified School District Board of Education

Key Items:

• Approve budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021

• Discuss options for reopening and instruction in the fall

When and where: 7 p.m., Tuesday, online at www.tinyurl.com/LUSDmeetings

Galt City Council

Key items:

• Public hearing to consider formation of Community Facilities District  2020-1

• Approval of new job classification and salary for assistant city clerk position

• Approval of citywide wayfinding program

When and where: 6 p.m., online at www.ci.galt.ca.us

Wednesday

Lodi City Council

Key items:

• Continue a public hearing to July 15 to consider adopting levy report and collection of assessments for Landscape Maintenance District 2003-1

• Approve expenditure of $1,138,037, to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and State of California for implementation of the Great Plates program.

When and where: 7 p.m., Wednesday, online at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi

