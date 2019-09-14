A treasure trove of items is being sold to support Project Cuddle-up, a program that supplies foster children and orphans with blankets and stuffed animals.
Since 2003 volunteers with Lodi's Fairmont Seventh Day-Adventist Church have hosted a treasure sale to raise funds for the project.
“As a self-supporting ministry, we purchase the stuffed animals and the blankets,” Cuddle-Up Director Kathy Parsons said.
The sale offers a variety of items from gently used furniture pieces to knick-knacks and clothes.
Most of the items that the volunteers sell are donated to them from church members.
“A lot of the clothing items that we get still have tags on them,” volunteer Barbara Miller said.
Parsons said most of the clothing they receive is organized, bundled up and donated to the Salvation Army, or to people in the community that need it.
“After the Camp Fire last year, we were able to donate bags of clothes to people in Butte County,” Parsons said.
The volunteers are thorough in pricing items because they don’t want to end up with items they cannot sell.
“We have big items like bunk beds, tables and chairs. You name it, we got it,” said Parsons, who noted that they also have had a few unique antique items, like an antique milk separator.
“Some of the older pieces, I have to ask Ruby, who is 94, what they are, because it baffles me,” Parsons said. “She has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to these things.”
Parsons is optimistic they will meet their financial goal, which is a couple of thousand dollars to keep the facility operational. She said the money collected through the sale also supplements the monthly utility costs to keep the building viable.
“A couple of months ago we had to spend $1,500 to add deadbolt locks to our doors because people were breaking into the house and stealing things,” Parsons said.
The treasure sale will be held on Sunday and Sept. 19, 20, and 22, at 1054 S. Central Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more about the sale contact Kathy Parsons at 209-334-1844.