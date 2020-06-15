- 1,716 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, with 79 in Lodi. There have been 42 deaths. 49 patients are currently hospitalized. 923 have recovered. To view demographic data, visit www.sjcphs.org.
- 1,794 cases in Sacramento County, including 25 in Galt, 4 in Isleton, and 299 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 63 deaths. 1,335 are likely recovered.
- 26 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 15 have recovered.
- 11 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 10 have recovered.
- 1,212 cases in Stanislaus County, with 34 deaths. 858 have recovered.
- 4,373 cases in Alameda County, with 112 deaths.
- 1,983 cases in Contra Costa County, with 44 deaths.
- 153,407 cases in California, with 5,104 deaths.
- 2,110,791 cases in the United States, with 116,090 deaths. 576,334 have recovered.
- 8,003,021 cases worldwide, with 435,619 deaths. 3,833,358 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Monday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available.
Editor's note: COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.