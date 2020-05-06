Grad-itude: Facebook group honors local grads, who can be ‘adopted’

High school seniors across the country have seen their dream of walking across a stage to accept their diploma disappear. After 12 years of hard work, there has been no prom, no senior night, no senior trips, no spring sports season. The coronavirus pandemic has taken it all away.
“It sucks, all the stuff we missed out on, all the stuff we probably won’t get to do still. It sucks that we don’t get all of it, but we have to make the best out of what we can,” Tokay High senior Thomas Gaytan Jr. said.
His mom, Cassie Gaytan, had also been looking forward to this day for a long time.
“I started dreaming about his graduation from the moment I found out I was pregnant,” she said.
As a proud mom of a graduate, Gaytan wanted to find a way to honor her son and the other area seniors. She came across a nationwide Adopt A Senior group on Facebook, but when she went searching for a local graduate to adopt, she couldn’t find any. One sleepless night, she decided she was going to create a page for all the “209” seniors. The purpose of the page is to honor all the local high school seniors and let people “adopt” a senior and send them a gift or word or encouragement.
Once she started the page, Gaytan realized she wasn’t alone. Fueled by an obligation to honor the seniors just like the classes that came before them, the community has responded and, to date, 605 have been adopted. When a senior is added to the group, parents can post photos and a short description about their senior and their accomplishments.
Seniors are still being added to the group, and Gaytan said she has also received requests from people who don’t have seniors that just want to adopt to give the Class of 2020 some recognition.
Gaytan’s son was “adopted” and received a care package with his favorite chips, drinks, a congratulatory card, and balloons. Another graduating senior got her favorite snacks, and gift cards to help her jump start her college career.
“It feels good to know people are still caring and helping out other people in society,” Gaytan Jr. said. “And it makes me feel happy that people go out of their way and spend money and take time out of their day to write somebody something,”
There is no upper or lower limit to what can be donated — it’s the thought that matters, Gaytan said.
“People have asked if there is a minimum amount and I just say whatever your heart desires,” she explained. “If all you can do is send them a card letting them know you’re thinking of them, that’s totally fine. But it’s whatever is in your heart to give.”
Gaytan wanted to thank everybody that’s helped put her vision into action.
“Because it’s all about these kids, and everything that has been taken away from them, to no fault of anybody. They worked their entire lives for this accomplishment, and for it to go unrecognized is just unacceptable,” she said.