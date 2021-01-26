The California Department of Public Health lifted regional stay-at-home orders across the state Monday, projecting that intensive care unit capacity in the respective regions will to be higher than 15% in four weeks.
The San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area and Southern California regions were the last three to be under the statewide order.
Lifting the regional orders allows all 58 counties in the state to return to the guidelines set forth in the CDPH’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
That means San Joaquin County, along with 53 other counties, return to the purple and most restrictive tier. Restaurants, churches, salons and barbers; gyms and fitness centers; movie theaters; museums, zoos and aquariums; and places of worship can all operate outdoors with modifications.
The state said the curfew order, which imposed a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on non-essential work and activities, was also lifted Monday.
“Californians heard the urgent message to stay home as much as possible and accepted that challenge to slow the surge and save lives,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, CDPH director and state public health officer said in a media statement Monday.
“Together, we changed our activities knowing our short-term sacrifices would lead to longer-term gains,” he said. “COVID-19 is still here and still deadly, so our work is not over, but it’s important to recognize our collective actions saved lives and we are turning a critical corner.”
Retail stores and shopping centers can open indoors with a maximum of 25% occupancy, and youth sports are allowed to commence so long as contact within six feet of other participants can be avoided.
Schools that were open for in-person instruction prior to Monday’s announcement will remain open, following state guidance.
Gov. Gavin Newsom applied the regional order in early December when available space in ICUs across five regions fell below 15%.
As of Jan. 21, the San Joaquin Valley region’s ICU capacity was at 1.3%.
Newsom on Monday said the San Joaquin Valley region’s ICU capacity is projected to be 22.3% four weeks from now.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” he said. “We’re seeing the flattening of the curve, and everything that is supposed to be up is up. Everything that is supposed to be down is down. Today, we can claim to say there’s a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to cases.”
There have been nearly 3.2 million COVID-19 cases in California since the pandemic began last March and 37,305 deaths.
San Joaquin County has seen 59,665 cases and 835 deaths, while Lodi has had 5,181 cases and 112 deaths. Lodi’s case rate of 762.7 per 10,000 residents remains the second highest in the county.
According to the San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services Agency, COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased by 11.3% over the last seven days. The agency said 283 patients with the virus were being treated in the county’s seven hospitals on Monday, of which 85 were in an ICU.
Adventist Health Lodi Memorial was treating 40 COVID-19 patients, 11 of which were in the ICU. Dameron Hospital, which is managed by Adventist Health, was treating 10 patients for the virus. Eight of those were in the ICU.
Returning to the purple tier, San Joaquin County’s new COVID-19 case rate was 76.7 per 100,000 residents as of Monday. It needs to be less than 7 cases per 100,000 residents in order to move to the red tier.
In addition, the county’s positivity rate was 17.2% while its health equity rate was at 20%. Both metrics need to be less than 8% to advance to the red tier.
“This action by the state will go a long way in helping our businesses recover from the pandemic,” San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Chair Tom Patti said in a media statement Monday.
“We appreciate the state lifting the stay-at-home order and allowing San Joaquin County businesses and residents to reopen,” he said. “I also want to recognize our local businesses for being patient during this hardship and taking all necessary safety measures to either continue operation or to now reopen and bring back local jobs.”
Lodi city manager Steve Schwabauer said Monday’s announcement was a welcome piece of news for small businesses in town.
“The county has made it clear that it is not going to do anything that is more restrictive than the guidelines laid out in the purple tier,” he said. “We see how much our businesses are struggling and how our organizations are struggling. We’re very relieved to see that they can begin operating again.”