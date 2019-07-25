As the hot summer sun sets, followed by a cool Delta breeze, an evening filled with laughter and elation is expected for guests attending the ninth annual Sip and Snack at the Mac this Saturday.
Hosted by the Galt Area Historical Society, the historic McFarland Living History Ranch will be transformed into a hub for wine enthusiasts and foodies.
Guests from all over Sacramento, Stockton, Galt, and Lodi will come together to enjoy the perennial ranch property as volunteer docents provide information about the house and lead tours of the home. Guests can also enjoy hayrides along the property’s edge.
The ranch was once owned by John McFarland, who moved to the area from Ontario, Canada. McFarland, who farmed 1,800 acres of land, brought the railroad through Galt and even gave the town its moniker — naming it after his hometown in Canada.
Like the historical society’s other events, Sip and Snack at the Mac helps raise the funds necessary for maintaining the McFarland Ranch and other properties they look after.
McFarland’s land is now owned by the Sacramento County Department of Parks and Recreation but the Galt Area Historical Society leases and maintains a portion of the property, including the two-story ranch house and various buildings.
“The idea for this event came together at my kitchen table. Both Ida Denier and Genie Olson met with me at my kitchen table to discuss preservation and maintenance of McFarland Ranch,” president of the Galt Area Historical Society Janis Barsetti Gray said.
Barsetti Gray, who owns Barsetti Vineyards, saw the potential in hosting the Sip and Snack and its ability to include local vendors because, as a winemaker, she has served as a vendor for events similar to the Sip and Snack.
Barsetti Gray believes 400 to 500 people are expected to attend. Since the event first began, attendance has continued to grow.
“We usually sell out of tickets. Our goal each year is to raise $20,000,” Barsetti Gray said.
Throughout the night, there will be wine, beer and a variety of food from nearby businesses, as well as live music by Phil & da Pinots and dancing under the stars.
Foodies will be delighted by the samples provided by local eateries such as the C Street Deli, The Coffee Shop Bakery and the Velvet Grill and a specialty vinegar and olive oil tasting by Bellindora Vinegars.
Among this year’s participating wineries are Barsetti Vineyards, Durst Winery, E2 Family Winery and Sue’s Wine Cellars.
“Over the years, we started adding breweries to the vendor list. There is something about having an ice-cold beer when it’s hot,” Barsetti Gray said.
The breweries attending this year will include Delta Sierra Beverage, Hoppy Brewery, River Rock Brewery, and Taphouse Brew.
Organizers for the event will host a raffle in which guests can win raffle baskets filled with wine, imported cheeses and other goods.
Tickets for the Sip and Snack are available for $35 at the Barsetti Vineyard tasting room at 400 Fourth Street in Galt, or online at https://www.galthistory.com/. Tickets purchased online will be waiting for guests at the front entrance gate will call.
There will be tickets available at the door for $45, but guests must purchase the tickets with cash or checks.
For further inquiries call the Galt Area Historical Society at 209-730-3127.
Only guests 21 years and older may attend this event.