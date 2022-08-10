City of Lodi tackling solid waste rate hikes to meet state mandate

District manager Gilbert Pineda points out garbage mixed into the green waste at Waste Management in Lodi Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

 BEA AHBECK/NEWS-SENTINEL

Most single-family homes in Lodi will see a monthly increase on their solid waste bills next year.

The increase is a result of Senate Bill 1383, the state legislation that requires every jurisdiction to provide organic waste collection services.