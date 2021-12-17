For the second time in Lodi Unified School District history, a woman has been chosen to lead its board of education.
During its Tuesday meeting, the board unanimously elected Susan Macfarlane as president for 2022.
Elected to the board in 2018, Macfarlane represents Ansel Adams, Davis, Live Oak, Lockeford, and Victor elementary schools, as well as Houston School, Joe Serna, Jr. Charter School, Morada Middle School and Turner Academy.
She served as board vice president in 2021 under Ron Freitas, who nominated her to lead in the upcoming year.
Prior to her election as president, Macfarlane thanked her predecessor for his work and leadership during the past year.
“Everybody sitting out here, the board knows, we’ve had several difficult years, and I was hoping for some brighter ones,” she told Freitas. “But I want to thank you for leading us through a challenging year. Thank you for your calm and steady running of our meetings. I want to thank you for the work you did as president, and the work you will continue to do.”
A resident of the Lodi and Morada area for 31 years, Macfarlane is self-employed and has worked as an insurance adjuster in the past, as well as a Science Olympiad coach for the district.
She is a graduate of California State University, Chico and has served as president of the parent-teacher-student associations at Morada Middle, Elkhorn School and Davis Elementary schools, as well as president of multiple sports boosters for Tokay High School.
Following her unanimous election, Freitas said she was only the second woman in district history to become board president.
Former board member Bonnie Cassel, who Macfarlane defeated three years ago, served as president in 2014.
Other board members thanked Freitas for his service as president before Macfarlane was chosen as his replacement.
“You’ve had an incredibly tough year,” board member George Neely told Freitas. “You started out as vice president in an incredibly tough year, and ended up as president in an incredibly tough year. You worked a lot of long hours. You’d call me at all times during the day and we’d talk about things. You’ve left it a better place than when you took over. That’s a big deal, and that’s all you can ask.”
Board member Ron Heberle said Freitas was able to keep the board and district together at a time when the COVID-19 landscape was changing not only on a daily basis, but sometimes on an hourly basis.
“One of the things I remember very clearly is that we met several times trying to figure out what we’re going to do (about instruction), because the state was vastly (changing decisions), and we decided, ‘that’s it, we’re going back 100% in person, the very next morning, it changed when the government said no.” he said. “You helped us navigate through all of that, so that leadership and commitment is appreciated.”
Board member Courtney Porter, who was unanimously elected vice president for 2022, said Freitas was extremely intelligent, quick on his feet, and was able to work a meeting into a non-confrontational and smooth event.
“You always have the eye of the people and students in your actions, answers and questions and so forth,” he said. “Your commitment has been outstanding. As being president, it was a great thing to watch you in action, I got to sit right next to you and see you manage a lot of difficult things in difficult times, and I don’t think anybody thought we’d be in the situation we’re in now. You took us through some very uncharted waters.”
Freitas said it has been an honor to serve as president the past year, even as the board continues to work through challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said during that time, and through the coming year, the board has and will remain focused on students and service to the community.
“As you know, I’ve been adamant about providing in-person instruction with health and safety measures in place, as have you, and we did it,” he said. “Together we have kept students in classrooms with their teachers, support staff and friends. We have brought back many of the activities that connect students to school and help them develop positive social skills, we held in-person graduations last year, to give our seniors the types of celebrations they and their families hope for and deserved.”
Freitas concluded that the board and district could not have succeeded without Lodi Unified employees, and he applauded their efforts in returning to the classroom after the pandemic and a year of remote instruction.