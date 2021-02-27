LODI — Parents in the Lodi Unified School District will be holding a “Reopen Lodi Unified Schools” rally at the James Areida Educational Center, 1305 E. Vine St., from 2 to 4 p.m. Children are encouraged to attend with adult supervision. Attendees are encouraged to bring signs.
— Wes Bowers
Two arrested after escape from Honor Farm
FRENCH CAMP — Two more inmates at the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Honor Farm in French Camp this week.
Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, a San Joaquin County Jail Correctional Officer heard footsteps on top of a barrack roof he was supervising. Upon investigating, he found a broken skylight in the roof and determined that a fire extinguisher had been used to break it, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s transportation department was asked to complete a perimeter security check of the Honor Farm while an emergency count was done within the jail facility.
Transportation department staff observed two inmates running and detained them in a field near the facility. Rury Lopez, 30, and Edwin Barerra Lopez, 24, were arrested on charges of attempting to escape, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is only accepting a very limited number of inmates that are sentenced to state prison, the Sheriff’s Office said.
As a result, the San Joaquin County Jail has been forced to house inmates at the minimum-security facility that would not be considered for such housing under normal circumstances, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
— Wes Bowers
Gusty winds prompt health caution in county, Central Valley
MODESTO — Blowing dust as a result of gusty winds has prompted local air pollution officials to issue a health cautionary statement tonight through Saturday evening for San Joaquin County and much of the southern Central Valley.
A low pressure system will generate gusty northwesterly winds as it moves across the region through tonight, according to a press release from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. Winds will begin increasing in the northern and western parts of the Valley tonight and then spread across the rest of the Valley through tomorrow evening.
The gusty winds will cause localized blowing dust in areas where soils are exceptionally dry, creating unhealthy concentrations of particulate matter. Exposure to particulate pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, and increase the risk of respiratory infections, the district said.
Anyone with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of particulate exposure. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion, depending on their local conditions.
For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call 209-557-6400.
— Special to the News-Sentinel