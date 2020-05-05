During a normal year, Giving Tuesday is an annual tradition. Held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday, the “global giving movement” encourages generous people to support their local nonprofit organizations during the holiday season.
But this is not a normal year, and Giving Tuesday is launching a “global day of unity” today in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Calling the new donation drive #GivingTuesdayNow, the group is calling on anyone who can spare a few dollars to dig deep and support nonprofits in need.
One of those is the LOEL Center in Lodi. The center, which participates each holiday season, signed up for #GivingTuesdayNow because the pandemic closure has put a damper on fundraising activities.
“We’re feeding about (140 to 200) seniors a day,” director Tracy Williams said. “Some are Meals on Wheels, and some are curbside pickup.”
The LOEL Center does receive some grant funds each year, but relies largely on donations from the community, she said.
“People have been very, very generous to us, because they know that we’re serving a population that is compromised just by being the age that they are,” Williams said.
However, the LOEL Center wants to ensure that they can continue to deliver nutritious meals to Lodi’s seniors. Every donation counts, even those as low as a dollar, Williams said.
Changing Faces Theater Company is also asking for community support today. The troupe was set to open its brand-new black box theater just days after the stay-at-home orders kicked in. Since then, they have postponed their debut show in the new venue, “In Lieu of Flowers, Send Wine.”
The show was meant to be a fundraiser, allowing Changing Faces to raise the last $3,000 or so of about $15,000 in renovations, as well as support acting classes and a summer production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
“If you are able to donate anything whatsoever, we will put every dime to great use,” founder and artistic director Mike Bartram said in a letter to the theater company’s supporters.
In the meantime, Bartram and his wife and co-director Sabrina Willis-Bartram plan to continue working on renovating the theater space, in hopes of opening in June.
“We simply cannot wait to move forward with our dream to open this space in the coming weeks or months — as soon as we are able,” he said.
#GIVINGTUESDAYNOW
AT A GLANCE
• Animal Friends Connection: 933 S. Cherokee Lane, Lodi, CA 95240; www.animalfriendsconnect.org
• California FFA Foundation: P.O. Box 186, Galt, CA 95632; www.calaged.org
• Child Abuse Prevention Council: 540 N. California St., Stockton, CA 95202; www.nochildabuse.org
• Changing Faces Theater Company: 720 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi, CA 95240; www.changingfacestheater.org
• Community Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired: 2453 Grand Canal Blvd., Suite 5, Stockton, CA 95207; www.communitycenterfortheblind.org
• Hospice of San Joaquin: 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204; www.hospicesj.org
• Lodi Boys & Girls Club: 275 Poplar St., Lodi, CA 95240; www.bgclodi.com
• Lodi House: 801 S. Washington St., Lodi, CA 95240; www.lodihouse.org
• LOEL Center: 105 S. Washington St., Lodi, CA 95240; www.loelcenter.net
• New Hope Initiative: P.O. Box 531, Lodi, CA 95241; www.hopeinit.org
• PALS: 1040 W. Kettleman Lane, Lodi, CA 95240; www.palslodi.org
• Performing Animal Welfare Society: 11435 Simmerhorn Road, Galt, CA 95632; www.pawsweb.org
• Squirrel Monkey Haven: 11859 N. Valensin Road, Galt, CA 95632; www.squirrelmonkeyhaven.org
Lodi House and PALS have temporarily closed their thrift stores due to the pandemic.