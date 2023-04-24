LODI — City of Lodi Vice Mayor Lisa Craig will host a residents’ round table from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at Clearsuites at Kettleman Station, 400 E. Kettleman Lane, Suite 20.

Michael Fields, executive director of the Wellness Center of San Joaquin County’s Peer Recovery Services, will discuss mental health challenges faced by homeless residents, children and others in the Lodi community.