LODI — City of Lodi Vice Mayor Lisa Craig will host a residents’ round table from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at Clearsuites at Kettleman Station, 400 E. Kettleman Lane, Suite 20.
Michael Fields, executive director of the Wellness Center of San Joaquin County’s Peer Recovery Services, will discuss mental health challenges faced by homeless residents, children and others in the Lodi community.
Delta College to host job, internship fair
STOCKTON — The CTE & Workforce Development Center and San Joaquin County WorkNet will host the annual Spring Job and Internship Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 27 at Delta College’s Marcopulos Gym, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton.
Opportunities for recruitment include internships, part-time and full-time employment from a variety of local businesses looking to fill positions from accounting, to design, to health care, to traditional trades, among others.
The first 100 student and community participants will receive a free gift at the entrance. Prizes donated by employers at the fair will also be raffled off.
Stockton Airport will host Star Wars Day on May 4
STOCKTON — Chewbacca, Han Solo, R2-D2, C-3PO and Yoda — in the form of cardboard cut-out images — are planning a visit to the Stockton Metropolitan Airport on Thursday, May 4.
Airport staff encourages attendees to wear your favorite Star Wars attire and bring a camera to take selfies with the iconic characters.
Photos may be emailed to info@flystockton.com to be entered into a photo contest. Only one entry per household will be permitted. Photo creativity, costume design, and wholesome family fun will be the basis of the judge’s decision. All photo entries must be received by May 8 to be eligible to win.
The top two will each be awarded a $50 Top Flight Grill gift certificate. Other prizes include Star Wars memorabilia.
