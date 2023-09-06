SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The San Joaquin County Coroner and Medical Examiner identified the 21-year-old man killed in a collision involving three vehicles near Lockeford Saturday as Favior Warner of Sacramento.
At approximately 7 p.m., the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado traveling east on Highway 88 failed to observe the speed of a 2022 Honda driving in front of him and collided with the back of the car just west of Disch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The contact made the driver of the Honda — Warner — lose control and drive into the opposite lane and crash into a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling west.
