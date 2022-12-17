With plastic hangers, zip ties, and strings of light, Diego Galvan has created bits of Christmas magic in Woodbridge.
His snowflake-shaped ornaments adorn two of the main bridges into Woodbridge, welcoming visitor and resident alike with holiday color.
The snowflakes demand hours of careful crafting and installation.
For Galvan, it is a labor of community love.
“It warms my heart, doing this,” he said. Galvan was hanging up his creations this week, painstakingly attaching the snowflakes to the bridges’ metal fencing with plastic ties. They complement the boughs and wreaths that also brighten the bridges this time of year.
A retired correctional officer, Galvan has lived in Woodbridge 17 years and is a member of the town’s Municipal Advisory Council, or MAC for short. He is an affable fellow who fairly resonates positive energy.
His crafting was inspired by his wife, Leticia, who spotted a similar design online a few months ago.
“She said, ‘you think you can do this?’ And I said, ‘sure, I can do that.’”
So he purchased the children’s hangars, the plastic connectors, the light strands and batteries. With the care and precision of a veteran elf, he made the magic happen. The snowflakes can blink or stay steady, can glow solid white or burst with festive greens, blues, reds and yellows.
Galvan is part of a merry band of Woodbridge residents led by Terry Wells-Brown and her husband, Donald Brown, who decorate the village for the holidays.
“Diego is giving our community such a wonderful gift,” Wells-Brown said. “He spends his own time and money making the snowflakes, and they look just incredible.”
Wells-Brown is the chairperson of the MAC and a festive dynamo who started the Christmas decorating drive in 2017. With the help of volunteers, Woodbridge Firefighters and members of the local Grange, the effort has grown each year since.
Wells-Brown and friends have staged decorating parties and tree-lighting ceremonies. They’ve strung lights on downtown trees, a task now completed in part with the help of crews from San Joaquin County. This weekend, Wells-Brown and a circle of pals known as the Women of Wine Country, will fashion holiday garlands from dozens of wine corks.
So Woodbridge boasts many gifts of the season, now including luminous snowflakes created by Diego Galvan, a very decent man with a big heart whose words might echo those of Santa himself.
“This just makes me feel good,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.