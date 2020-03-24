On Monday, an email from the Lodi Unified School District announced that Superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer and Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer will be live on Facebook at 11 a.m. today to answer questions and address concerns.
People can ask questions or share feedback by emailing communications@lodiusd.net.
To watch live, visit https://www.facebook.com/lodiusd or https://www.facebook.com/CityofLodi/.
— News-Sentinel Staff
LUSD board meeting to be online only
LODI — In an effort to stop the potential spread of COVID-19, the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education’s special meeting scheduled for today will be available for online participation only.
Board members will take part in the meeting remotely and the community will be able to view the meeting on YouTube.
Questions and comments about items on the agenda can be emailed to Superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer at cwasher@lodiusd.net. Label emails “Board Comment” in the subject line.
The district’s technology department is investigating alternative methods to further streamline the online meeting process, and the community will be updated prior to the board’s April 7 meeting.
— Wes Bowers
Tennis, pickleball courts closed by Lodi Parks
LODI — Due to the mandate on social distancing and group gatherings, all Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services tennis and pickleball courts will be closed until further notice.
More information and daily updates can be found at www.lodi.gov/PRCS.
— Wes Bowers
Micke Grove, other S.J. County parks to close
STOCKTON — In response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, San Joaquin County’s Parks and Recreation Division is temporarily closing county parks until April 30. The closure went into effect on Monday.
Parks affected are Micke Grove and Westgate Landing in Lodi, Stillman Magee in Clements, Oak Grove in north Stockton, Mossdale Crossing and Dos Reis in Lathrop, and the Regional Sports Complex in Stockton.
For more information, visit www.sjparks.com.
— K. Cathey
San Joaquin RTD changes service schedule
STOCKTON — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Joaquin Regional Transit District is suspending some service routes and changing service schedules for others.
Routes 340, 360, 380 and 390 — which service students in rural parts of the county — were suspended starting on March 16. The suspension will temporarily remain in place until at least April 6, when schools are currently projected to reopen.
As of March 23, RTD has also switched to their weekend service schedule for all routes on both weekdays and weekends.
To protect bus operators and other passengers, RTD is asking that all passengers who do not require accommodation to board through the rear of the bus. Passengers in wheelchairs may still use the front door.
For information about route schedules and other ways RTD is dealing with the pandemic, visit www.sjrtd.com or call 209-943-1111.
— K. Cathey
NFL player to assist local COVID-19 relief efforts
STOCKTON — Native Stocktonian and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks annouced a philanthropic gift of $50,000 to establish the Stockton Children’s Fund at the Community Foundation of San Joaquin.
The fund will help mitigate the disruptive effects caused by COVID-19 related to food insecurity, childcare services for essential workers, and education challenges resulting from school closures.
County residents who want to donate to the fund can visit cfosj.org/ covid-19-response, call 209-943-2375, or mail checks to Community Foundation of San Joaquin, 6735 Herndon Place, Suite B, Stockton, Calif., 95219.
— Wes Bowers
Amtrak adjusts San Joaquins schedule
STOCKTON — Amtrak San Joaquins is reducing service due to a drop in ridership and revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning Thursday:
• Trains 701, 702, 703, 704, 714 and 717 will be suspended. The suspensions eliminate all direct train service to Lodi and Sacramento. Lodi and Sacramento will continue to be served by Thruway Busses to/from all operating trains.
• Cafe Car Service on all trains will be suspended. Emergency snack packs and water will be distributed free of charge, but riders are encouraged to bring their own food and drink.
• While service to Hanford, Fresno, Merced, Modesto and Martinez will continue, station lobbies will be closed. Lobbies in Bakersfield, Stockton, Sacramento, Emeryville and Oakland will have reduced hours.
For more information, visit www.amtraksanjoaquins.com or call 800-872-7245.
— K. Cathey
CORRECTIONS
Two church services were printed with incorrect information in Saturday’s edition of the Lodi News-Sentinel.
• Fairmont Seventh-day Adventist Church will hold streaming services at 10:45 a.m. on Saturdays at www.fairmontsda.org while stay-at-home orders are in place.
• Lodi Community Church will livestream their services at 10 a.m. Sundays. For information, including a link to the livestream, visit www.lodicommunity.org.