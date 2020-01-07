Saige White says she has her dream job: sharing the wonders of the Cosumnes River Preserve with the public. As outreach, recreation and volunteer coordinator with the preserve, she’s offering an overview of the preserve at the upcoming Galt Winter Bird Festival. In this lightly edited interview, she talked about what’s special about the preserve — and offered tips on making the most of a visit.
Q: What are three things most people don’t know about the preserve?
A: One, we have 10 partners who make up the preserve, who all work together, including the Nature Conservancy, the Sacramento County Department of Parks and Recreation, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Ducks Unlimited. It’s a model of a public-private partnership.
The Cosumnes is the only river in California west of the Sierra Nevada that has no major dams on it. The river floods at times, and that can help some of species that rely on it.
Also, many locals are not aware we have our own launch for canoes and kayaks on the Cosumnes, with a cart available, and it is free.
Q: Do you have a favorite spot in the preserve?
A: I enjoy the river walk trail. It’s about three miles and is just so beautiful and quiet. It leads to a spot where you get a good view of the river.
Q: What would you suggest for someone who has only one hour to spend at the preserve?
A: Definitely start at the visitor’s center, where you can get a good orientation to the preserve ... there’s a variety of cool interpretative stuff to check out. Then I would walk half of the river walk trail and wind back through the wetlands walk. You could cover that all in an hour, though the more time, the better.
Q: What are some of the creatures in the preserve that aren’t widely known?
A: Many people think about the birds in the preserve, and aren’t aware that Chinook salmon come through here. They’re magnificent fishes that swim from the ocean up the Cosumnes to spawn. At the visitor’s center, we currently have a tank with salmon eggs that shows the life cycle development of the Chinook.
Q: What is unique about the preserve compared to others?
A: It’s one of the few places where you can experience the Central Valley landscape in its natural state. You can glimpse the way the Valley was 200 years ago. And as a state-designated ecological reserve, it is not just a great place to visit and take a hike; we have ongoing efforts to restore wildlife species that may be threatened.