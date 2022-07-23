‘A new slate today’: Dozens find shelter as temporary access center opens in Lodi

Some 20 homeless individuals were welcomed into the city’s temporary access center at 710 N. Sacramento St., on Friday morning. Inner City Action will oversee the facility’s operations.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

Some 20 unsheltered individuals had been processed and admitted to the city’s temporary access center Friday morning, just hours after it opened its doors at 710 N. Sacramento St.

The temporary shelter — located inside the structure that will become the permanent access center — will house as many as 50 homeless individuals, and Pastor Frank Saldana said the first day of operations was good.