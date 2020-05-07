The San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation Department announced on Wednesday that some of its parks will open on a limited basis on May 18.
For the Lodi area, Micke Grove, Oak Grove, Westgate Landing and Stillman Magee regional parks will be some of the facilities opening their gates.
“Staying physically active is one of the best ways to keep your mind and body healthy,” the department’s press release said. “In many areas, people can visit parks, trails and open spaces as a way to relieve stress, get fresh air and vitamin D, stay active and safely connect with others.”
The reopening will be limited. For Micke Grove and Oak Grove, the facilities that will be open is the disc golf course, fishing areas, trails, restrooms, single-family picnic tables, biking areas and the Japanese garden. The Micke Grove Zoo and Oak Grove Nature Center will remain closed, as will the playgrounds, multi-family picnic tables, horseshoe pits, drinking fountains, water play areas, the Memorial Building and the boat house.
For Westgate Landing and Stillman Magee, the campgrounds, playgrounds, barbecues, horseshoe pits, drinking fountains and water play areas will remain closed, while the boat launches, fishing areas and trails will be open.
The release said that visitors will still need to adhere to the county and state’s rules regarding social distancing and avoiding gatherings.
“Park closures may be reinstituted if social distancing protocols are not followed,” the release said.
Other county regional parks that will open include Dos Reis and Mossdale Crossing in Lathrop, as well as community parks.
The Park Division administrative offices are to remain closed to public. For more details, or to get updates on more openings or closures, check www.sjparks.com or email parks@sjgov.org.