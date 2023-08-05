Last night’s “Freedom Fest” held at Hutchins Street Square, which headlined former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, drew a few dozen demonstrators and protesters outside the venue.

The sold-out event was hosted by the San Joaquin Conservatives and featured Lake, Dr. Doug Frank, a former high school teacher who lectures on his theories of election fraud; Dr. Cordie Williams, a San Diego-area Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in 2022; and country music star Clare Dunn.

Tags

Recommended for you