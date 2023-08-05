Last night’s “Freedom Fest” held at Hutchins Street Square, which headlined former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, drew a few dozen demonstrators and protesters outside the venue.
The sold-out event was hosted by the San Joaquin Conservatives and featured Lake, Dr. Doug Frank, a former high school teacher who lectures on his theories of election fraud; Dr. Cordie Williams, a San Diego-area Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in 2022; and country music star Clare Dunn.
The Greater Lodi Area Democrats occupied the northeast corner of the Square, and the Stockton Area Atheists and Freethinkers (SAAF) organization gathered on the southeast corner. Each group waved signs to passing motorists, some of whom honked their approval. A Lodi Police squad car monitored the protests from a discreet distance.
Local political activist David Diskin organized the atheists group, calling it “The Conspiracies GO DEEP Demonstration.” He said they were there to demonstrate against Kari Lake’s election fraud allegations, but not her freedom to speak at the event. “This is not a free speech issue,” he said. Diskin said he respects everyone’s right to free speech, but he takes exception to the “election deniers” who continue to claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and Lake’s claim that election fraud caused her to lose in Arizona.
“We’re demonstrating against the lunacy of the election deniers,” said Diskin. Such claims are “harmful to our democracy,” he said.
Chris Young, president of the Greater Lodi Area Democrats, was on the picket line in 93-degree heat. He says his reason for being there last night was because of what he calls “election denialism,” which he believes is “bad for the country. It’s hurting the republic.”
He also says he braved the heat because he’s upset with Supervisor Steve Ding, who was part of the program. He says Ding taking the stage with Lake gives her claims a “stamp of legitimacy.”
Diskin also objects to Ding appearing on stage with Lake and the others, saying, “It does not look good for his re-election and for democracy.” In an effort to dissuade Ding from participating, Diskin started an online petition, which said, in part, “What we don’t need is to stoke the flame of election deniers, which is why our elected supervisor should have nothing to do with this event.” Diskin says the petition garnered about 165 signatures.
Young said he cares about Lodi and, when asked about the recent allegations that a former city councilman committed voter fraud last year, said, “If true, it’s very serious.”
Demonstrator Andy Abbott said, “It’s not right for a county exec (Ding) to use his bully pulpit to reinforce lies about the security of our voting system.”
Supervisor Steve Ding said he didn’t mind the protestors, and that he would not back out of the event. “They can thank a veteran for the right to stand on the corner to protest,” he said. Ding said he was invited to speak at the event even before he knew who the other speakers would be. “I was asked to talk about the Australian ballot and the San Joaquin County voting system.”
Ding is head of the county’s Election Advisory Committee, which he says is why he was invited to speak in the first place. He says he hasn’t kept up with the election controversy in Arizona and Lake’s loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, or her subsequent lawsuits challenging that state’s election integrity. “It’s not my circus, not my monkeys,” he said. “My number one priority is San Joaquin County.”
In his role on the election committee, Ding says he’s been pressured to get rid of all voting machines and return to 100% paper ballots. He says he’s heard from both Democrats and Republicans who want to ban all machines. But, he says, “Machines don’t fix elections, people do.” Ding says, “The surest way to ensure a proper election is to have voting locations and precincts.”
Ria Jones is one of the Freedom Fest’s sponsors, and she said all the fuss about the speakers is interesting. “I find it interesting that people don’t understand what freedom of speech is and our First Amendment rights.”
She said before the start of last night’s event, “People need to respect our rights to speak in the public square — which is where we are, the public square.” She says she’s received some hate mail over her involvement in the event.
Jones said last night’s $150-per-seat event was sold out.
After the story broke about the Fest being held in Lodi, several letters to the editor were received by the News-Sentinel that were critical of the event. Some criticized the city of Lodi for booking the event on city property.
The city subsequently released a statement on its Facebook page, which said in part, “We would like to clarify that the event at Hutchins Street Square is a private rental and is not endorsed or sponsored by the city. The city does not, and cannot, consider viewpoint or specific content in its treatment of rental applications. The city is committed to providing equal access and opportunities to all individuals, without discrimination, to all city-owned rental facilities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.