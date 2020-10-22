From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the University of Pacific School of Pharmacy, San Joaquin County Public Health Services and local law enforcement agencies will host an annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event.
The event will give residents the opportunity to prevent prescription drug misuse by safely discarding prescription drugs that are expired, unused or unwanted.
“This year especially, we need to do everything in our power to make our homes and communities as safe as possible and protected against poisonings,” said Adam Kaye, a faculty member at University of the Pacific.
More than 900 pounds of unused or expired medications were collected at San Joaquin County collection sites at the Drug Take Back Day event in 2019, event organizers said.
Since the inception of the nationwide event in 2010, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and its partners have collected a total of 6,350 tons of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications.
Rajul Patel, a professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice at Pacific, said take-back programs are the best way to dispose of old drugs.
“Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, which can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse,” Patel said. “Pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription.”
According to American Addiction Centers, the non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks third as the most common form of drug abuse in the United States, behind only cocaine and heroin.
In 2018 in San Joaquin County alone, there were 26 deaths related to any opioid overdose, 130 emergency department visits related to any opioid overdose, 53 hospitalizations related to any opioid overdose, and 474,378 prescriptions for opioids, according to the California Department of Public Health.
Daniel Kim, supervising public health educator with San Joaquin County Public Health Services, said the number of prescriptions for opioids has declined from over 600,000 in 2015, when it was at a peak.
“The trend is still downward sloping, which reflects a growing acknowledgment by prescribers to look for alternative pain treatments and the concern that prescription opioids were not closely monitored,” Kim said.
Take-back programs, along with improved tracking systems, have helped to bring this trend down, he said.
“With so many prescriptions in the public in the last 10 years and the height of opioid overdose deaths, the need to remove a source for opioids in the form of unused and misused prescriptions is critical and these events help to address this need,” Kim said.
This year, there will be three drive-thru sites in San Joaquin County where residents can dispose of any old, unwanted prescription drugs:
• Code 3 Wear at Lincoln Center, 304 Lincoln Center (North), Stockton.
• Young’s Payless IGA Supermarket, 18980 N. Highway 88, Lockeford.
• Lathrop Senior Center, 15707 Fifth St., Lathrop.
Event organizers ask that pills be brought in loose, in blister packs, or in their original prescription bottles. Liquids, needles, or sharps will not be accepted.
If residents can’t take part in the Drug Take Back Day event, Kim said, there are currently 20 medication disposal kiosks at pharmacies and health care organizations in the county they can take advantage of year-round.
Events like this remind residents they can dispose of their expired and unused medicines in a safe and environmentally sound method so that it avoids prescription drug abuse and also keeps medicines from appearing in our water supplies, Kim said.
For more information, visit www.sjgov.org.