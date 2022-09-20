Lucas Garrett said Sunday’s run around the Lodi Lake Nature Trail was a success, and that the community came together to support him.
“What an awesomely hard day! I wouldn’t have had it any other way,” he said. “I had people run with me from my first to my last lap. From the people cheering me on at home to the people who brought me snacks and made sure I drank enough water during my breaks.”
Garrett ran 50 laps totaling an estimated 55 miles around the nature trail to raise awareness about the Lodi Lake park and encourage residents to help keep it clean.
His challenge came after residents told the Lodi City Council last Tuesday that enforcement of regulations at the park needed to improve, citing violations such as dogs, alcohol and fireworks as just a handful being committed.
Garrett, the owner of Land Sharks Running Co., said he has seen quite a bit of trash strewn about the nature Area whenever he runs there.
“I met so many amazing new people who ran with me,” he said. “People I had never met, but heard about this and wanted to be a part of it. I had people come up and shake my hand and say ‘thank you.’ I can’t begin to explain the feeling that gave me. All of the finsup and high-fives. I had people run 26 miles with me, (and) I had people get their longest runs. I had people who hate running and people who love running all come out for an amazing cause.”
Garret said the run was probably the hardest he had undertaken, and doesn’t plan on doing it again for some time.
