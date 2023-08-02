LODI — The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct ground spraying on Friday morning for adult mosquito control using DeltaGard and/or Evergreen 5-25. Spraying is scheduled between 4 and 6:30 a.m.

Spraying will be conducted in rural west Lodi from Highway 12 south to Telephone Cut, from Interstate 5 to three miles west of I-5.

