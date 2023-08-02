LODI — The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct ground spraying on Friday morning for adult mosquito control using DeltaGard and/or Evergreen 5-25. Spraying is scheduled between 4 and 6:30 a.m.
Spraying will be conducted in rural west Lodi from Highway 12 south to Telephone Cut, from Interstate 5 to three miles west of I-5.
Ground spraying will also be conducted in east Acampo, from half a mile south of North Woodbridge Road south to East Woodbridge Road, between North Tretheway and Buck roads.
Spraying may be rescheduled or canceled due to adverse weather conditions.
Lodi Moose Lodge to host Summer Vendor Faire
WOODBRIDGE — The Lodi Moose Lodge, 3824 E. Woodbridge Road, will host the Summer Vendor Faire from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.
Vendors may still reserve spaces. An indoor space is $20, and an outdoor space is $15.
For more information, call Elizabeth at 209-747-9455 or the lodge at 209-368-4884.
McFarland History Ranch to hold Galt Drive Down Memorial Lane Car Show
GALT — The eighth annual Galt Drive Down Memory Lane Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the McFarland History Ranch, 8899 Orr Road, Galt.
The show will feature vehicles from 1970 and earlier, and include pick-ups, muscle cars, customs, motorcycles and trailers.
Vehicle registration is $25, and the first 100 people to register will receive a Dash Plaque Top 10 Award.
For more information, call the Galt Historical Society at 209-730-3127.
