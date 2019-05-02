The Lodi Unified School District will not intervene in the publication of an article that will be published by the Bear Creek High School newspaper the Bruin Voice, which profiles a student in the adult entertainment industry.
The article written by Bear Creek junior Bailey Kirkeby delves into the life of an 18-year-old student who is involved in porn.
“The primary focus of my story is on the hardships that Caitlin has experienced, such as failing her freshman year and having to leave her house, and how she managed to overcome those obstacles and create a successful, self-sustaining career for herself,” Kirkeby said in an interview with the Columbia Journalism Review Magazine. “My story does contain material about her adult entertainment career, but the focus is not on her videos. The content is informative material about the industry, including its pay scale and its occupational risks.”
The story has gained national attention after Kathi Duffel, an English teacher and journalism advisor, received a letter by Superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer of Lodi Unified School District, requesting to see the article before its publication. The letter also threatened Duffel with her termination if she did not comply with the superintendent’s request.
“Should you fail to provide a copy of the article as directed, you may be subject to discipline up to and including dismissal,” stated the district letter addressed to Duffel.
Duffel received the letter from district officials on April 11, which cited California Education Code 48907, which is also known as the Student Free Expression Law, which acts as a counter to the Hazelwood v. Kuhlmeier Supreme Court ruling and limits the freedom of speech granted to public high school newspapers if their content is considered obscene, libelous or slanderous or if it encourages students to commit crimes at school or break campus rules.
After receiving the letter, Duffle reached out to the Student Press Law Center in Washington D.C. and was connected with San Francisco lawyer Matthew Cate, who agreed to take her case pro bono.
An agreement made by district officials and Duffel allowed an independent third party attorney to review the article and determine if the article complied with Ed. Code 48907.
Before the review was finalized, the district stated that it was not aware that the independent third party attorney set to review the article was Duffel’s lawyer.
“The District and Mrs. Duffel mutually agreed that an outside attorney of her selection would render an independent review of the article to both the student newspaper and the District. The District has now been informed by that selected attorney that he is serving only as Mrs. Duffel’s and the student’s attorney and is not independent,” a statement released by the district on Monday stated.
The district statement also declared that it looked forward to receiving a detailed analysis by Cate and will consider his findings in good faith.
After reviewing the article written by Kirkeby, Cate contended that the article did not violate Ed. Code 48907, and sent the district a detailed review of the article and his legal findings.
The district issued a statement regarding the findings made by Cate on Wednesday night, which stated, “The District has determined that it will rely on the promises Mrs. Duffel’s personal attorney has made on her behalf regarding the content of the article and on that basis will not prevent its publication.”
The district statement also insisted that the district did not agree with all aspects of the legal opinion provided by the attorney and that it did not approve of the article.
“Because the District has been denied an opportunity to preview the article, the District does not endorse it.” The statement also read “We will always be diligent in our efforts to provide a safe learning environment for all students while complying with our obligations under the law.”
The article written by Kirkeby will be published in the Bruin Voice, online and in print on Friday.