The Lodi Police Department announced on Facebook on Saturday that they had made four arrests in connection with a large car show in the parking lot of Wal-Mart on Friday night.
The gathering was not approved or sanctioned by the owners of the property, police stated, and approximately 200 vehicles and 600 people attended. They reported that additional officers were called in for extra enforcement in the area.
Lodi police officers wrote ten citations, towed four vehicles and made four arrests for various vehicle code violations, including reckless driving, exhibition of speed and driving under the influence.