Summer has been hanging on in the Lodi area, but that’s about to change, at least for the next week or two.
California will be seeing cooler, breezier weather into the weekend, especially in the mountains, the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office tweeted on Tuesday.
“Over the course of the later parts of the week into next week, a reasonably deep trough of low pressure is going to be sweeping into the Pacific Northwest,” said meteorologist Max Gawryla, with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Lodi’s recent warm weather has been thanks to a high pressure area to the east, hovering over Nevada and the Southwest, he said. That’s been preventing cooler weather from moving in.
However, that high pressure area is beginning to break down, and that plus the low pressure to the northwest should bring cooler temperatures across California, Gawryla said.
“There actually is a decent chance of rain to be moving through at least Northern California — it may or may not get down to you guys,” he added.
Since conditions have been so dry, there might be moisture at higher elevations that dries up before it reaches the surface, he said.
But there’s still a small, uncertain chance of a little wet weather over the weekend.
AccuWeather’s forecast shows an expected high of 90 today; high temperatures tomorrow through Monday are expected to range from the high 70s to the mid-80s.
That doesn’t mean Lodi can expect a full swing into fall just yet, though.
“It doesn’t look like it’s going to last forever,” Gawryla said.
Temperatures may begin warming up to the high 80s and low 90s again toward the middle of next week, according to AccuWeather’s forecast.
And moving into October, it’s likely high temperatures will bounce up and down a bit — the usual pattern for this time of year.
Still, the swings aren’t likely to be as extreme as in recent years, Gawryla said. And it’s even possible the area could get a little rain moving into October — though that’s still up in the air, he said.