If visitors to Downtown Lodi had an extra pep in their step and sway in their hips on Saturday afternoon, they were likely moved by the smooth sounds of the Stockton Symphony.
The symphony’s latest performance was held at Oak and School streets, continuing a series of unannounced pop-up concerts that started late last year in an effort to lift spirits during the pandemic.
The symphony played a concert featuring brass quintet members John Freeman and Hal Willenborg on the trumpet, Ruth Brittin on the French horn, Sam Wamhoff on the trombone, Brian Schlegel on the tuba and Brian Kendrick on the drums. The quintet played six songs, including hits like “You Make Me Feel So Young” and “Fly Me to the Moon.”
Asked what he thought about the concert, one pleasantly surprised bystander responded, “Give some brass and I am all over it.”
The “Meet the Players” series has been popping up around the county since last October and included an earlier performance by a quartet of saxophonists at the Spenker family winery on Devries Road in Lodi.
“We just show up, knock on the door, say thank you and play them 20 minutes of music,” Diana Tyler, marketing director for the symphony, said after that performance. “Then we come to a second location. We have some people who are invited; most of them are donors. It’s just what we’re doing right now. We’re doing what we are allowed to do.”
For the musicians, performing before a couple dozen or fewer people can’t match playing with a full symphony orchestra before a large audience, but it’s better than nothing.
“It’s really a great opportunity to play socially distanced, but having a live ensemble and to play for live people, which we sorely miss,” said Peter Jaffe, musical director and conductor for the Stockton Symphony. “We’re just so happy to be able to offer this. And we just hope everyone will stay in touch with the Stockton Symphony for that glorious time when we can all reopen, maybe in the fall.”
To view the pop-ups and for more information about the symphony and how to donate, visit www.facebook.com/StocktonSymphonyCA or www.stocktonsymphony.org.
Stockton Record writer Bob Highfill contributed to this report.