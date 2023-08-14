03_25_20_EOC_04_CMYK.jpg

City of Lodi city manager Steve Schwabauer announced his resignation on Monday evening.

 News-Sentinel

The City of Lodi’s top administrator — one of the longest-tenured of the current staff — is leaving in the fall.

City Manager Steve Schwabauer announced on social media Monday evening that he will be resigning his post, effective Oct. 6, and will be taking a general manager position at an unnamed water district in the area.