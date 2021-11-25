Beginning next weekend, Santa Claus will be traveling through the streets of Lodi to spread cheer and kick-off the holiday season.
The Lodi Fire Department will be driving Santa to various neighborhoods in town on one of its fire trucks throughout December to collect canned goods for those less fortunate. Santa and his helpers will begin their nightly visits at about 6:20 p.m. at a shopping center parking lot on the following dates before hitting the streets of the surrounding neighborhoods.
• Dec. 6: Walmart Supercenter, 1601 S. Lower Sacramento Road
• Dec. 7: Sprouts Market, 250 E. Harney Lane
• Dec. 8: Raley’s, 311 South Lower Sacramento Road
• Dec. 9: Big Lots/Dollar Tree, 520 S. Cherokee Lane
• Dec. 13: Kohl’s, 530 W. Kettleman Lane
• Dec. 15: Lakewood Mall, 1320 W. Lockeford St.
• Dec. 16: Save Mart, 530 W. Lodi Ave.
Neighborhood specific maps will be posted daily on the fire department’s Facebook page.