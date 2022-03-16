GALT — The Galt Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene after striking a teenage girl Monday night.
Officers responded to the report of a female lying in the roadway with possible injuries at 10:53 p.m., the department said.
When they arrived, they officers found a 16-year-old girl lying in the westbound lane of Ayers Lane, just east of Trellis Lane, police said. The teen was bleeding from the head, and Cosumnes Fire Department personnel transported her to an area hospital, where she was placed on life support.
While investigating, the officers determined the girl was walking her dog when she was struck by the vehicle.
No information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle was available Tuesday evening.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Mark Fewel at 209-366-7005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.