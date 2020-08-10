Last Friday was the deadline for residents to file their nomination papers with the Lodi Clerk, and seven are now qualified candidates for the Nov. 3 ballot in the Lodi City Council election.
Incumbent JoAnne Mounce, who has been on the council 16 years, will be fighting to keep her seat in District 4 against Shakir Khan, Natalie Bowman and Ramon Yepez.
The District 5 seat, left vacant following the death of Bob Johnson, is being sought by Mikey Hothi, Hector Madrigal and Michael McKnight.
Mounce filed both her nomination papers and her latest Form 460 committee campaign statement, which details how much she has raised for her re-election bid between Jan. 1 and June 30.
During the first six months of the year, Mounce has received $10,284 in contributions, and has only spent $160.58, for an ending balance of $10,526.04.
Contributors to MounceÕs campaign include the Lodi Firefighters Political Action Committee, which gave her $2,500, and consultant and former city councilman Phil Pennino, who gave $250.
The Operating Engineers Local Union 3 District 30 of Alameda contributed $1,000, as did BEO & Associates, LLC of Studio City.
Bowman filed her nomination papers last Friday, along with her campaign statements. She raised $3,900 as of June 30, spending $1,400. Her ending cash balance for the first six months of 2020 is $2,500.
The paralegal and nonprofit director has received all her contributions from individuals, including University of the Pacific Professor David Diskin, who donated $200, and Deacon Thomas Hampson of Saint PeterÕs Episcopal Church in Modesto, who gave $1,000.
Bowman provided $1,250 of her own money into her campaign.
Yepez, a data scientist who previously ran for a seat on the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education, had not filed any campaign contribution statements as of Monday.
Hothi, the District Director for Assemblyman Jim Cooper, has raised the most of all candidates running for election this year. According to his campaign statements, Hothi has received $13,976, spent just $200 for an ending cash balance of $13,776 as of June 30.
Cooper has been HothiÕs largest contributor, giving $5,000 to the campaign, while Stockton dentist Manjeet Sanjra has given $2,500. Vacaville business owner CC Yin contributed $1,000 to HothiÕs campaign.
Madrigal, a student and service worker, reported no contributions or expenditures as of Monday.
Local business owners Khan and McKnight have not yet filed campaign disclosure statements.
To view the filings and statements of all candidates for the Nov., 3 election, visit ssl.netfile.com/static/agency/lodi.
Filing period extended in Galt
The deadline to turn in nomination papers in the Galt City Council race was last Friday, but because incumbents Paige Lampson and Curt Campion did not file, potential candidates have been given another week to do so.
Residents Jay Vandenburg and Kami Martin, along with Galt Planning Commissioner Keith Jones and Fitness Pro owner Randy Morton, all filed for nomination prior to FridayÕs initial deadline.
Also filing nomination papers was Tina Hubert for City Clerk. Hubert was appointed to the position last October, following the resignation of Donna Settles.
City Treasurer Shaun also filed his nomination papers for re-election to the position.