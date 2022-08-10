LODI — Due to continued interest in “Camels Over the Sierra Nevada,” author Durlynn Anema will once again be signing books at Tom’s Used Books, 108 N. School St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
The book describes the arrival of camels from Mongolia to San Francisco and their historic journeys on the Big Trees Route over the Sierra Nevada mountains in the early 1860s to Nevada’s Comstock Lode.
It also answers the question of why these animals didn’t succeed in solving freight issues and were disappearing by the end of that decade.
Day 2 Day Diabetes Support Group to meet
LODI — The Day 2 Day Diabetes Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the First Baptist Church, 267 Mills Ave., Lodi.
The guest speaker will be registered nurse Crystal Clearwater, diabetic care manager at Kaiser Permanente Stockton. She will speak about carbohydrates and blood sugar management for a long and healthy life, and the latest insulin pump advances.
Friends, family and relatives are all invited to attend this free event. Masks are recommended.
