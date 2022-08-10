LODI — Due to continued interest in “Camels Over the Sierra Nevada,” author Durlynn Anema will once again be signing books at Tom’s Used Books, 108 N. School St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.

The book describes the arrival of camels from Mongolia to San Francisco and their historic journeys on the Big Trees Route over the Sierra Nevada mountains in the early 1860s to Nevada’s Comstock Lode.

