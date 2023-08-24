Highway 12 was temporarily shut down in both directions Thursday when a semi-truck collided with a Nissan sedan just west of Interstate 5 at about 10:45 a.m.
According to the California Highway Patrol, it appeared that the big rig struck a 30,000-gallon propane tank in the collision.
The tank, as well as a vehicle, caught fire during the incident, and debris filled the road, the CHP said.
At least one person was killed, according to the CHP.
The collision occurred when the Nissan, which was traveling west, attempted to pass another vehicle and entered the eastbound lane, KCRA reported. The Nissan then collided with the big rig, which was traveling east, the news outlet stated.
According to reports from both KCRA and ABC 10, both vehicles were engulfed in flames.
The big rig driver was able to get out and tried to help the driver in the Nissan, but the driver of the Nissan died at the scene, both news agencies reported.
Caltrans announced the highway had been fully reopened at 2:05 p.m.
KCRA digital media manager Daniel Macht, ABC 10 writer Lauren Walike and News-Sentinel staff writer K. Cathey contributed to this report.
