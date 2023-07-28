A former candidate for Arizona governor who says her election was rigged and also claims that the 2020 presidential contest was stolen from Donald Trump will be coming to Lodi next week as part of an event local conservatives say is focused on election integrity.
Kari Lake made headlines last year when she lost the Arizona gubernatorial election to Democrat Katie Hobbs and refused to concede, arguing that she was robbed of the victory. Lake sued to have the results overturned, but her lawsuit was rejected by Arizona courts.
On Aug. 4, Lake will be the keynote speaker at “San Joaquin Freedom Fest,” an event hosted by the San Joaquin Conservatives. The event is being held at Hutchins Street Square, and features a handful of conservative faces scheduled to attend, including San Joaquin County Supervisor Steve Ding, Shasta County Supervisor Kevin Crye, and Sherronna Bishop, former campaign manager for Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado.
Also attending is Dr. Doug Frank, a physicist and former high school teacher who left his job to travel the country discussing his theories on election fraud; Dr. Cordie Williams, a San Diego-area Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in 2022; and country musician Clare Dunn.
Local organizers Mike and Debbie Collins said the event came together organically as they continued to meet conservatives from other parts of the country.
“We’ve been looking at voter integrity, and the whole point of this is to tell people that everybody’s vote counts,” Mike Collins said. “We would love to see more unity in politics, no matter what side of the aisle you’re on. We’re all Americans, and we all want the same thing — equality, opportunities. I think everybody believes that.”
The Collins are expecting as many as 300 people to attend the event, and as of Thursday they said about 200 had registered. They would like to make the Freedom Fest an annual event, although it would most likely be different each year, depending on which way the country is going.
“We just want to have education and awareness,” Debbie Collins said. “We want to help people get involved, and let them know where to get involved, because many people don’t know where to start. And we just want to have fun doing it.”
News of the event has sparked concern from local residents, with some arguing that such an event shouldn’t be held at a city venue. In a letter to the News-Sentinel published Wednesday, Mike Hartung said he couldn’t believe the city’s parks department would host an “election-denying, anti-democracy freedom rally.”
“The hypocrisy of the word freedom being used is priceless since these people prefer to have just one voting block have their votes counted and do their best to suppress others,” Hartung wrote.
Steve Dungan took issue with the fact that Lake, who is rumored to be a potential running mate of Donald Trump if he secures the Republican nomination next year, was coming to town.
“All of her ridiculous claims about the election have been proven false and she’s an embarrassment in her home state and now she’ll embarrass Lodi,” he wrote.
City of Lodi officials say they’ve heard from a few upset residents about the event being held at Hutchins Street Square.
“We’re not partnering with them, it’s a private rental,” Lodi Parks and Recreation Director Christina Jaromay said. “We also can’t censor someone just because of their political beliefs. They have the freedom of speech like everyone else, and they have the right to hold an event.”
Mike Collins said no matter your political stance, the event is a great way to “live and learn” for those in town who are upset a political figure like Lake has come to Lodi.
“I’ve learned a lot from both sides,” he said. “And there are many times we get so opinionated that we don’t listen to what the other has to say. And when we don’t listen to each other, we don’t learn from each other.”
According to the event’s website, there will be hor d’oeuvres, desserts, drinks and a raffle, and general admission tickets are $150.
Guests can also sponsor a table ranging in price from $500 to $8,000, and all proceeds benefit the GLS Chapter of the A-Z Foundation Group to support veterans.
According to www.azfoundationgroup.org, the group supports programs that focus on helping veterans and their families, as well as disabled and terminally ill youth, adults, and their families.
The group hosted its third annual auction and banquet fundraiser at Hutchins Street Square in April, and donated $4,000 to the Delta Humane Society as well.
