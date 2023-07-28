A former candidate for Arizona governor who says her election was rigged and also claims that the 2020 presidential contest was stolen from Donald Trump will be coming to Lodi next week as part of an event local conservatives say is focused on election integrity.

Kari Lake made headlines last year when she lost the Arizona gubernatorial election to Democrat Katie Hobbs and refused to concede, arguing that she was robbed of the victory. Lake sued to have the results overturned, but her lawsuit was rejected by Arizona courts.

Tags

Recommended for you