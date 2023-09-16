San Joaquin County to install dozens of permanent vote-by-mail drop boxes

Dozens of new and permanent vote-by-mail drop boxes will be placed throughout San Joaquin County.

 Courtesy photograph

STOCKTON — In an effort to further ensure future elections are secure, 29 new and permanent vote-by-mail drop boxes will soon be installed throughout the county.

The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday voted 3-2 to purchase the drop boxes for $194,516.

