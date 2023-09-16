San Joaquin County to install dozens of permanent vote-by-mail drop boxes

STOCKTON — In an effort to further ensure future elections are secure, 29 new and permanent vote-by-mail drop boxes will soon be installed throughout the county.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday voted 3-2 to purchase the drop boxes for $194,516.
Supervisors Steve Ding and Paul Canepa dissented, recommending the board consider the purchase in two weeks, after the county’s elections committee reviewed the boxes at its Sept. 14 meeting.
The committee was formed in June of 2022 after county residents raised concern about elections integrity and security following the 2020 general election.
“I don’t think this is time pressing, and we don’t have to purchase these today,” Ding said. “Since we appointed these (elections committee) members, let’s get a full report from them and see which way we want to go.”
Currently, the county uses mobile drop boxes on wheels that are chained to fixed structures throughout the county and removed once elections have concluded.
San Joaquin County Register of Voters Olivia Hale said while this is a secure method of installing the boxes, someone could cut the chain and wheel them away.
“To date, nothing like this has occurred in San Joaquin County,” she said. “And these new drop boxes will help assure that it doesn’t.”
The new Armor Ballot Drop Boxes from LaserFab, Inc. weigh 1,200 pounds, and will be securely bolted to the ground from the inside, Hale said.
The boxes come with fortified locking mechanisms and tamper seals, as well as decals informing residents where they can vote in-person.
Although the boxes will be permanently installed, they will be sealed during non-election years, Hale said.
“After listening to public concern and researching as many options as we could find, we have determined that change is definitely needed,” Hale said.
California Elections Code requires the county to deploy 14 ballot drop boxes, based on the number of registered voters.
The ROV currently uses 25 ballot drop boxes to ensure voters in rural areas are not disenfranchised.
Two additional ballot drop boxes will be purchased to serve as backups in the unlikely event of theft or vandalism.
In addition, two smaller drop boxes will also be purchased to be used in special, small-scale elections.
Lodi resident Ria Jones said she and many others were still concerned with election security.
“It’s essential we consider all aspects of a discussion thoroughly before proceeding with any purchase,” she said. “Security is paramount. And the fact that many drop boxes were not properly secured and not adequately monitored raises serious concerns. A threat or risk assessment must be done before moving forward.”
The number of residents who have chosen to vote by mail has increased since 2008. That year, nearly 55,000 residents mailed their ballots during the primary election, as did more than 101,000 during the general election.
In 2020, more than 108,000 residents mailed their ballots for the primary election, and nearly 264,000 did so for the general election.
Casting ballots at polling places has declined in that time, Hale said, as nearly 70,000 did so during the 2008 primary, compared to nearly 26,000 in the 2020 primary.
For the 2008 general elections, more than 94,000 residents voted in-person, compared to nearly 22,000 in 2020. In a media statement issued after the meeting, board chair Robert Rickman said the county was committed to delivering the most secure method of conducting elections.
“These state-of-the-art ballot safeguarded drop boxes will be installed in locations throughout the county with 24-hour surveillance so that registered voters are able to conveniently and securely cast their vote no matter where they live in the county,” he said. “There will also be a strict process for ballots to be retrieved and delivered to the ROV’s office to be counted.”
