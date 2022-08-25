The Lodi Unified School District could receive as much as $56 million in new grant funding through California’s 2022-23 education budget, officials said Tuesday night.

Robert Sahli, the district’s superintendent of curriculum instruction and assessment, told the board of education during its regular meeting that $16 million of that could come from AB 181, also known as the Arts, Music and Instructional Materials Block Grant; and another $36 million could come from AB 182, the Learning Recovery Emergency Fund.