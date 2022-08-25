The Lodi Unified School District could receive as much as $56 million in new grant funding through California’s 2022-23 education budget, officials said Tuesday night.
Robert Sahli, the district’s superintendent of curriculum instruction and assessment, told the board of education during its regular meeting that $16 million of that could come from AB 181, also known as the Arts, Music and Instructional Materials Block Grant; and another $36 million could come from AB 182, the Learning Recovery Emergency Fund.
However, Sahli stressed that those numbers are not set, as lawmakers have yet to determine exact allocations to school districts throughout the state,
Some $3.56 billion in funding from AB 181 is available through 2026, and will be distributed based on a district’s total average daily attendance.
“Many people have been calling (AB 181) the arts and music grant,” Sahli said. “It’s way more than the arts and music grant. Nothing against arts and music. I support it, but (the grant) encompasses all subject areas.”
The one-time funds from AB 181 can be used for professional development, improving school climate, costs related to COVID-19 and other general operational costs.
The Learning Recovery Emergency Fund — AB 182 — totals $7.9 billion, and distributes about $2,000 per unduplicated student to all districts in California.
Funds can be used for a broad array of purposes, including tutoring, literacy intervention, mental health and social and emotional well-being, as well as stabilizing student-to-staff ratios.
News of the funding, approved on June 30, comes as the district expends a majority of the COVID-19 relief funding it received in March of 2020 when the pandemic began.
Of the nearly $169 million in COVID funding it received during the pandemic, the district still has more than $66.5 million in Elementary/Secondary Emergency Relief — or ESSER — funding to spend by September of 2024, as well as more than $2.4 million in Expanded Learning Opportunity grant funding.
The greatest expenditure of that funding was more than $14.3 million in Elementary/Secondary Emergency Relief funding for books and supplies, COVID tests and masks, sanitation supplies and Chromebooks, among other materials.
Nearly $9.4 million in ESSER funds were spent on services and operating expenses, and more than $4.5 million was used for certified personnel salaries.
About $2 million was allocated toward COVID supplemental support for reading intervention, extra parent support, SEL support and extra yard and cafeteria support, while more than $1.9 million went to capital outlay.
The largest amount of ELO funding went to services and operating expenses such as inclusion films, field trips and One-Eighty Teen Center counseling, among other programs, to the tune of more than $3.5 million.
More than $2 million was allocated toward certified personnel salaries, and more than $1.5 million was used for books and supplies, including afterschool clubs, academic tutoring, backpacks for students, and outdoor learning space.
