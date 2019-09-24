LODI — The body of a Stanislaus County man reported missing a month ago was found outside Lodi over the weekend.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office reported Monday that the body of Luis Angel Navarro Soto, 23, was found near the 7400 block of East Highway 12 in the Mokelumne River at 7 p.m. last Saturday.
The Sheriff's Office said the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office was leading the investigation and that no other information was available at press time.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Soto was a Patterson resident who was in Lodi in mid-August to perform with a musical group.
After the performance, Soto was apparently involved in a vehicle accident in Lodi and called his family for help, but did not know exactly where he was, Stanislaus County said.
Deputies from that county helped search for Soto but could not find any trace of him, the Sheriff's Office said.
Stanislaus County said his car was found by a farmer two weeks ago, along with his cell phone inside. However, Soto was nowhere near the scene.
It is unknown how he ended up in the river, both sheriff's offices said.
The investigation is ongoing.