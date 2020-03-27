Normally, March is one of the World of Wonders Science Museum’s busiest months. Each day is packed with visits from schools all over the Central Valley and families learning about the science behind tornadoes, light, sound and bubbles.
This month, the WOW Museum is closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
So program director Jen Young and his team of science educators got innovative. Using a cellphone camera, they’ve been filming hands-on science activities that families can replicate at home, such as drawing on engineering skills to craft paper airplanes or building towers out of marshmallows and uncooked spaghetti.
The videos — which are being posted every Wednesday and Friday on Facebook and Instagram — have been a huge hit.
“We are getting families who are sending us videos and sending us pictures of them doing the activities at home,” Young said. “We’re just so excited to have that connection.”
The museum is even sharing some of the families’ attempts at each project.
“The kids made some great paper airplanes,” Young said.
Along with the videos, museum staffers are posting science facts and trivia throughout each day. The goal is to get their followers — especially the youngest ones — thinking like scientists and asking questions.
The museum had social media before the recent crisis, Young said, but they’re using it like they never have before now.
In just a couple weeks, their Facebook follower count has grown to more than 7,000, and the WOW has more than 1,500 followers on Instagram.
Followers aren’t just Lodi residents, either. The museum now has fans from all over the U.S. and even beyond its borders.
“It’s a silver lining for sure, with the museum closed and the kids not able to come and experience the hands-on science,” Young said.
The program has been so popular that the WOW is now exploring continuing it even once the pandemic is under control and people can visit in person again.
One hurdle right now is that the museum has taken a financial hit from its closure, like many other nonprofits. A fundraiser held in early March was very successful, but those funds were already dedicated to other projects.
Donations can help keep the museum afloat, and might even allow the staff to invest in a better camera, Young said. Anyone who wants to donate can visit www.wowsciencemuseum.org.
But for now, they’re going to keep on making fun movies about science with the equipment they have available, and plenty of enthusiasm from the educators and their fans alike.
On Friday, they’re dedicating their video to a suggestion from a young viewer up in Canada.
“We’re doing an explosion video just for her,” Young said. “It’s going to be a blast — pardon the pun.”