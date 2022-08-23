GALT — To help keep costs down once SB 1383 is implemented next year, the City of Galt and Cal-Waste will work together to build a new transfer station off Twin Cities Road.
During the Aug. 16 Galt City Council meeting, public works director Mike Selling said the city and the solid waste collection agency were currently negotiating 2023 rates as the implementation of SB 1383 approaches. The bill requires California residents to place all organic and food waste into yard waste bins provided by trash collectors in an effort to reduce organic waste disposal from 23 million tons to 5.7 million tons by 2025.
To comply with the law, many trash collection agencies will begin picking up the yard waste bins on a weekly basis rather than every other week.
Increased yard waste collection translates into monthly rate increases for customers.
Cal-Waste provides three different sized bins to customers in Galt: a 38-gallon bin, a 64-gallon bin and a 96-gallon bin.
Current monthly collection rates for residents are $34.64 for the 38-gallon bin, $40.42 for the 64-gallon bin and $64.42 for the 96-gallon bin, Selling said.
On March 1, 2023, rates will increase to $38.86 for the 38-gallon bin, $44.93 for the 64-gallon bin, and $70.13 for the 96-gallon bin.
By 2026, those rates will increase to $45.96, $52.86 and $82.16, respectively.
Monthly commercial rates range from $213.82 for a 1-cubic-yard trash bin and $181.75 for a 1 cubic yard recycling bin, to $1,014.18 for a 6-cubic-yard trash bin and $862.05 for a 6-cubic-yard recycling bin.
Next year, commercial trash rates will change to $180.05 for a 1-cubic-yard bin and $854.01 for a 6-cubic-yard bin, and $153.05 for a 1-cubic-yard recycling bin and $725.90 for a 6-cubic-yard recycling bin.
Selling said businesses and multi-family units that generate less than 10 gallons of waste if they have a 2-cubic yard bin, or generate less than 20 gallons of waste if they have a bin larger than 2 cubic yards, can qualify for an exemption to SB 1383.
They may also qualify for a physical space waiver if they can demonstrate legitimate space constraints for new waste bins, he said.
If a customer had to move a wall to create a bigger space to accommodate a new organics waste bin and the construction was overly expensive, then they could get the space waiver, Selling said.
“The other check on it though is that (some businesses have) always had (a certain size) of container in their dumpster area, and we’ll look at if they go to a small container,” he said. “Maybe they’ve got a 4-cubic-yard dumpster and they really only need two. If we can shrink that container, then that creates the space for it and they wouldn’t qualify for the exemption.”
There is also an alternative recycling option for businesses, which Selling said typically applies to larger ones such as grocery stores that may have self-haul operations in which they already haul organics to an approved processing facility.
Residential customers will not qualify for any exemptions, Selling said.
The planning and permitting process for the proposed transfer station should take between 18 and 24 months, and construction should take 12 months, he said.
Without the transfer station, which will be located near the city’s wastewater treatment plant, Selling said SB 1383 rates would be as much as 50% higher than proposed, depending on how the city and Cal-Waste could potentially reduce other services to offset costs.
The city and Cal-Waste are expected to finalize negations by the end of month, and SB 1383 implementation should take effect by Dec. 31.
Mayor Shawn Farmer said there have been discussions in the past to build a transfer station, but the idea was met with opposition because the locations were always near the city limits.
“This is outside the city limits on property that is on our wastewater treatment plant property,” he said “I don’t know if anyone would really use (the site) for anything else. Nobody wants to be next the to the plant. But it makes sense for something like this, and this is why we zeroed in on this spot. It’s the spot that would make the most sense.”
The council will consider new rates for approval at its Dec. 6 meeting.
