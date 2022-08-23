GALT — To help keep costs down once SB 1383 is implemented next year, the City of Galt and Cal-Waste will work together to build a new transfer station off Twin Cities Road.

During the Aug. 16 Galt City Council meeting, public works director Mike Selling said the city and the solid waste collection agency were currently negotiating 2023 rates as the implementation of SB 1383 approaches. The bill requires California residents to place all organic and food waste into yard waste bins provided by trash collectors in an effort to reduce organic waste disposal from 23 million tons to 5.7 million tons by 2025.