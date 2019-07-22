LODI — The Measure U Citizen’s Bond Oversight Committee will meet at the Lodi Unified School District Office, 1305 E. Vine St. in Lodi at 4 p.m. Monday.
Measure U was passed in 2016, and the bond oversight committee was formed to assure the community that bond funds are spent in the manner outlined in the district’s bond resolution.
— Wes Bowers
Blues and Brews tickets to be given away
LODI — The City of Lodi-Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services is giving away one pair of free tickets to the Blues and Brews event at Hutchins Street Square on Aug. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m.
To win, participants must go to the department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LodiParks/ and like their post titled *GIVEAWAY*, and follow the instructions on the post.
One lucky winner will be chosen on Thursday at noon. The winner must be 21 or older and will need to show an ID to pick up tickets.
The Blues and Brews will feature more than 30 local craft brewers. The winning ticket holder will receive unlimited beer tasting, a commemorative glass, and can hear some great blues music.
Tickets for the festival are still available at Lodi.gov/PRCS. People who purchase their tickets before July 31 receive a 10% discount.
— Oula Miqbel
City of Galt seeks input on future city manager
Galt — The public is invited to attend a meeting on July 30 at 6 pm as the city begins the process of hiring a city manager. The Galt City Council encourages the community’s participation in the vetting process.
The meeting will be held in the Littleton Community Center, 410 Civic Drive. Please come prepared to share your input on the desired qualities and experience you would like to see in Galt’s next city manager.
— Oula Miqbel