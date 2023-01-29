No citations were issued during a recent decoy operation conducted by the Lodi Police Department and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

On Jan. 20, the agencies worked a joint operation in which minors under the direct supervision of officers attempted to purchase alcohol from 10 retail licensees in Lodi. All 10 of the establishments did a commendable job and used proper protocol as the minor decoy was denied alcohol at each location, police said.