No citations were issued during a recent decoy operation conducted by the Lodi Police Department and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
On Jan. 20, the agencies worked a joint operation in which minors under the direct supervision of officers attempted to purchase alcohol from 10 retail licensees in Lodi. All 10 of the establishments did a commendable job and used proper protocol as the minor decoy was denied alcohol at each location, police said.
The following locations engaged in responsible sales of alcohol by asking for the minor decoy’s age, identification and refusing to sell alcohol upon determining the minor was under 21:
Star Market, 741 S Cherokee Lane; Valley Food Market, 2401 W Turner Road; Chevron, 633 E Victor Road; Chevron, 611 E Kettleman Lane; AMPM, 800 E. Kettleman Lane; 7 Eleven, 1111 E Kettleman Lane; Speedway, 2448 W Kettleman Lane; Speedway Express, 401 W Kettleman Lane; Walgreens, 75 N Ham Lane; Food 4 Less, 2430 W Kettleman Lane.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.
Lodi man, woman arrested for possession, sales of drugs
Two suspects were arrested when the Lodi Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of S. Fairmont Avenue on Thursday morning, according to Lodi Police.
Three ounces of fentanyl were recovered during the search and there were signs of illegal drug sales as well as a large sum of cash at the residence, police said.
The suspects, Nicholas Podesto, 32, and Lauren Williams, 33, both of Lodi, were arrested and booked at the Lodi city jail for possession and sales of illegal drugs.
