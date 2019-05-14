For kids, summer is all about those long, lazy days — no school, no homework, nothing to do. It’s fun, for the first few days.
Until the boredom kicks in.
That’s where summer camp comes in. Kids can make friends and memories while playing, learning and gaining new skills, all without the daily grind of grades and homework.
Here are some of the local options:
City of Lodi
Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is offering a selection of affordable camps for children ages 5 to 12:
• FAST Sports: Fun, active, sports and teamwork are the touchstones of this camp that will split students into two age groups and teach them the ins and outs of football, baseball, volleyball, basketball, swimming, ultimate frisbee and other sports.
• Kid-Drama Camp: If the play’s the thing, students will have the chance to audition (with everyone getting a role), staging, music and choreography as they put on a play for friends and family.
• Outdoor Adventure: Campers head to base camp in the Lodi Lake Nature Area. From there, they will set out to learn about plants and animals on nature hikes, enjoy themed outdoor games, go swimming and kayaking, and enjoy nature-based crafts and experiments.
• Summer Blast: For a more traditional camp experience, kids can enjoy arts and crafts, swimming, fishing, nature walks, field trips and non-competitive sports as they form lasting friendships.
Camps will run for two sessions: June 3 to 28, and July 1 to 26. Kids can attend for a regular-day session from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) or an all-day session from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pricing varies depending on the camp and length of day, and ranges from $120 to $575 per session.
There is also a Counselors-in-Training program for teens ages 13 to 15.
For more information, call 209-333-6742 or visit the Lodi PRCS Guest Services office at 230 W. Elm St., Lodi. Forms can be downloaded at www.lodi.gov/866/Summer-Camps.
Micke Grove Zoo
For kids who love ocean creatures, dinosaurs or just want a Harry Potter-style patronus of their own, Micke Grove Zoo is offering camp fun. All camps are for children ages 5 to 11:
• Awesome Oceans: From June 17 to 21, campers will dive into learning about the mysteries of the deep — and the incredible creatures that live there.
• Witches and Wizards Welcome: Learn about potions, spells, Quidditch and, of course, the magical world of wild animals from June 24 to 28.
• Dinosaurs? Where?: Take a trip back to the Jurassic Period to see how the ancestors of modern reptiles and birds lived from July 8 to 12. Campers will also find out about modern extinction and what they can do to help prevent it.
• Wild Water Play Days: Beat the heat from July 15 to 19 with squirt gun tag and other watery fun. Don’t forget to bring a towel!
The cost for zoo members is $110 per week, or $125 per week for non-members. Camps run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and include crafts and activities, along with animal encounters. For more information or to register, call 209-331-2138 or visit www.mgzoo.com.
World of Wonders Science Museum
This summer, the WOW Science Museum is offering four main camps for scientists ages 7 to 12, and one for junior scientists ages 5 and 6:
• Potions (Chemistry): From June 10 to 14, campers will use everyday materials and items to learn about matter, acids, bases, chemical reactions, volcanic eruptions and more.
• Energetic Engineering: Get ready to build, invent and create from June 17 to 21. Campers will use their imagination as they learn engineering basics with hands-on activities.
• Junior Scientists: For little ones ages 5 and 6, campers will explore a different area of science every day from June 24 to 27 with hands-on activities and experiments.
• Astronaut Training: What does it take to be an astronaut? Campers will spend a week learning about rockets, rovers, space, health and fitness, NASA and the International Space Station from July 8 to 12.
• Forensic Science: Calling all future detectives! Students will learn how forensic experts solve crimes using observational skills, microscopes, fingerprints, shoe and tire impressions, and more from July 15 to 19.
Main camps are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and cost $210 for WOW members or $240 for non-members. The junior camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon and is $100 for WOW members or $115 for non-members.
Healthy snacks are provided to each camper, and extended before and after care is available. For more information or to register, call 209-368-0969 or visit www.wowsciencemuseum.org.
Impact Sports & Play Center
The theme of summer fun at Impact Sports Center is cooking. And Legos. And crafting. And more. The Lodi activity center is hosting a series of day camps for kids with all kinds of interests, from ages 5 to 11:
• Day Camp: Enjoy gymnastics, crafts and more. Camp is on weekday mornings from June 17 to 28 and July 8 to 26.
• Cooking Camp: Spend afternoons learning how to cook a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes. Each camper gets an apron for the week, plus a cookbook to keep with that week’s recipes. Cooking camp will run on weekdays from June 17 to 28 and July 8 to 19, with a special Best of Cooking Camp week from July 22 to 26.
• Lego Camp: Campers will tap into their imagination to build skyscrapers, gadgets and more from June 17 to 21.
• Glitz & Glamour Camp: Get ready to be a star. Kids will design their own hair accessories, jewelry, nails and more from June 24 to 28.
• Dino Camp: From July 8 to 12, campers will learn about a new dino each day, including where and when they lived, what the world was like, habitat, fossils, food and other prehistoric info.
• Rockin’ With My Dolly Camp: Learn how to make awesome accessories for a favorite doll from July 15 to 19.
• Craft Camp: Make sand art and planters, paint, and more from July 22 to 26.
Day camp runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. It costs $35 per day or $145 per week, with hot lunch available for $5 per day. Themed afternoon camps run from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. each afternoon, and cost $150 per week. For more information, call 209-369-2436 or visit www.impactsportscenter.com.