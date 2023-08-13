Two Lodi men are facing murder charges in an alleged road rage dispute after a Manteca man that was shot in Tracy on Aug. 4 died from his injuries on Friday, according to the Tracy Police Department.
On Aug. 4 at around 2:44 p.m., the Tracy Police Department received multiple 911 calls regarding shots fired in the 700 block of West Clover Road. An adult male victim with life-threatening injuries was located by officers and transported to a local hospital.
Although the reported suspect vehicle had fled the scene, officers were able to locate the vehicle nearby on Interstate 205, occupied by suspects Eduardo Tarvin, 23, and Jacob Nevarez, 21, both of Lodi. Tarvin and Nevarez were later arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for attempted murder and shooting into a vehicle.
The charges against Tarvin and Nevarez were updated on Friday following the death of victim Ryan Wood, a 61-year-old from Manteca.
Investigators believe the incident started as a road rage dispute between the two vehicles, a silver/gray Jeep Wrangler and a white Nissan cargo van. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in viewing any dash cam footage, cell phone video or other eyewitness accounts that may have captured any part of the incident leading up to the shooting. The dispute is believed to have started on eastbound Interstate 580 near Pleasanton and continued east onto Highway 205 into the Tracy area.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Brian Azevedo at Brian.Azevedo@TracyPD.com or 209-831-6534 or Tracy Crime Stoppers at 209-831-4847 or text TIPTPD to 274637.
Tarvin and Nevarez have allegedly been involved in other several road rage incidents in the area over the past few months, said police, who are asking anyone who has been a victim of these incidents, or has information about them, to contact them.
