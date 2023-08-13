Two Lodi men are facing murder charges in an alleged road rage dispute after a Manteca man that was shot in Tracy on Aug. 4 died from his injuries on Friday, according to the Tracy Police Department.

On Aug. 4 at around 2:44 p.m., the Tracy Police Department received multiple 911 calls regarding shots fired in the 700 block of West Clover Road. An adult male victim with life-threatening injuries was located by officers and transported to a local hospital.