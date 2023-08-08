Not many law enforcement officers can say they spent their entire careers with one agency, but Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia has been able to do just that.
Brucia announced last week that he will be retiring in December after nearly 30 years with the department.
“It’s just time,” Brucia said. “I’ve had a long and rewarding career, and I got to accomplish a lot. I’ve really focused on mentoring and developing those who have been behind me, and I’m excited to see what they are going to do for Lodi and the police department.”
Brucia grew up in Placerville, graduating from Ponderosa High School and later St. Mary’s College with a bachelor’s degree in management.
He attended Sacramento City College’s police academy, then joined Lodi PD as a reserve officer in 1995. He became a regular officer in 1996, and then a sworn officer later that year.
He became corporal in 2007 and then sergeant in 2011, also taking on the role of public information officer, managing social media sites and taking on watch commander duties.
Brucia was promoted to lieutenant in 2013, and during his long career, he has been a school resource officer, worked patrol and investigations, and spent 11 years on the SWAT team.
He also received the department’s Silver Star for heroism in the line of duty in 2005.
Brucia was named chief in 2020, taking over for Tod Patterson.
His time on the SWAT team is one of his fondest memories, he said, as he moved up the ranks from officer to lieutenant during that time.
But he also enjoyed being called to other divisions to assist his fellow officers when needed, as well as spending time in special investigations, where he worked narcotics and gang homicides.
He said being able to locate, arrest and convict offenders and bring closure to the families who were affected by their actions was a great feeling during his time with the unit.
“And of course, I’ve loved my tenure as chief,” he said. “I’m proud to have been selected to lead the department. It is a phenomenal group of people that I have loved working with, and I’ve been grateful to be their leader these last few years.”
It’s those people, he said, that he will miss the most once he’s no longer coming to the office each day.
“Lodi is just a wonderful community,” he said. “Obviously (I’m going to miss) the people. The people I work with are top-notch, from city staff, the council, to our records division and patrol units and all of our support staff. I’m going to miss seeing them every day.”
Brucia said he’ll also miss the work, such as making crucial decisions and trying to solve problems, either in the office or out on the beat.
“Police work is about solving problems,” he said. “It’s something I’ve always enjoyed doing.”
During last week’s Lodi City Council meeting, city manager Steve Schwabauer recalled how he and Brucia had worked together for three decades, and said he would miss that.
“I have been nothing but impressed with his integrity, with his love for his department, with his love for this city,” he said. “He has absolutely met the charge I left him, which was to train his people to be ready for when it was time for him to go.”
Schwabauer added that the department had a “remarkable set” of both captains, lieutenants and officers, and that he could not be more proud of how Brucia will be leaving it.
As for post-career activities, Brucia said he hasn’t made any set plans, but he and his wife Shana will be staying in Lodi after his retirement.
Their son is entering his senior year in high school, and they’ll be looking at enrolling him in college in the coming months.
In addition, Shana recently received her doctorate degree and will soon be re-entering the workforce he said, so he plans on giving her his full support during retirement.
“I don’t know (what I’m going to do) yet,” he said, “I’m just going to take a break, decompress a bit. I don’t have a job lined up yet, although I have turned a few down. I’ve been grateful for the offers, but I think I’m going to play it by ear.”
Brucia’s last day is Dec. 30.
