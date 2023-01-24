Evacuation order lifted for residents of flooded Acampo park

First responders helped evacuate residents of Arbor Mobile Home Park last week after heavy rains flooded the park. It was announced on Monday that an evacuation order for the park has been lifted and residents can now return home.

Hundreds of mobile home park residents were allowed to return to their homes Monday after a week of dislocation.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page that the Arbor Mobile Home Park evacuation order had been lifted that afternoon.