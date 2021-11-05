Ramon Yepez told the Lodi City Council on Wednesday night that his neighbors have designated him their liaison in finding out why an affordable housing unit was sited at the corner of South Central and East Tokay streets.
Wednesday’s meeting was the fourth in which Yepez spoke on behalf of citizens living in the Heritage District who oppose the 12-unit complex developer Jack Kautz says will provide low-income families with places to live.
The council unanimously approved 12 growth management allocations for the project, located at 620 S. Central Avenue, not the project itself.
Yepez previously spoke at two Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee meetings, as well as one Lodi Planning Commission meeting, citing heavy traffic and limited parking as reasons not to place the development in the neighborhood.
“This is not NIMBY,” Yepez said. “Why are these facilities being placed on the east side, including a homeless shelter that was passed a few months ago, now this affordable subsidized housing facility.”
Yepez wanted to know if all future affordable housing projects were going to be placed in the Heritage District, so he can plan on moving his family to the other side of Lodi.
Jacob Neal also raised concerns about the project, specifically related to parking. While Neal does not live in the Heritage District, he said the applicant’s decision to reduce parking spaces from 24 to 18 was not a good idea.
“If there are families living there, they normally have more than two cars,” he said. “And two cars times 24, they will take up more parking spots. I think parking will be affected, and I think the citizens of Lodi have a great concern, because it is heavily parked there already.”
Kautz has proposed a two-story complex on a piece of property that has been vacant for several years. The units will all consist of two bedrooms and one bathroom, with on-site parking in the rear.
Councilman Shak Khan, who represents the Heritage District, said residents in the area have been asking him for details as to what kind of residents will be living in the development.
He asked staff if homeless people will be coming in off the streets, or will they be vetted by a county program before they are approved for residency.
“This is not a homeless project, if you will,” city planner Eric Norris said. “People are not going to be coming from the streets and living here. These will be families. This particular applicant owns other complexes in town and our understanding is he manages them well. He reviews his tenants and makes sure they are going to be responsible renters and that they are going to be paying their rent on time. So we are looking at, we believe, families that simply can’t afford a larger, or less affordable apartment complex.”
City manager Steve Schwabauer explained to those in attendance that the project was not created by staff, and the city did not choose the location for it, the developer did.
He said Kautz is also eyeing a location on the city’s west side for another affordable housing project, adding the developer built one about a block away from his home near Hutchins Street Square.
“Everybody in Lodi that owns property has a constitutionally protected right to use their property consistent with zoning laws of the city,” Schwabauer said. “So if you came into the city and said ‘I want to add a bedroom to my house,’ and if it fits the zoning code, we’re obligated to allow you to add that bedroom. We can’t say we don’t want your bedroom. We don’t have that right against you, we don’t have that right against someone who has a vacant piece of property and wants to build a house or apartment complex, because the constitution says people have the right to develop their property.”
Schwabauer added the affordable housing unit near his house has not led to any problems, and those who want to live in the Central Avenue site will be expected to pay rent on time, pay utility bills and follow the property rules or be evicted.
Kautz, explaining the project for a fourth time, said the units will give 24 people or families the chance to keep roofs over their heads and not end up on the streets.
“We work with the (Housing Authority of San Joaquin) in Stockton, because I have many other apartments,” he said. “But they vet everybody and really watch over things like drugs, any problems or anything like that. You really just call the housing authority and they’ll come out right away. (My residents are) good people. I’ve had ‘em all. They’re good. Some have had challenges, but they’re making the best of it now.”
After receiving explanations from city staff, Khan said he was pleased with the project, citing that housing costs are more expensive as one moves further west into Lodi.
He said this would give residents a chance to afford to live in Lodi.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “I would like to see more empty lots on the east side being bought by people and will build something. I know our residents have concerns and are worried about it, but you’re explaining this in a public meeting that those people moving in are going to have jobs and a steady income. So I’m looking forward to seeing that.”
The actual project — the structure, parking and amenities — will be discussed by the planning commission at a future meeting.
“I’ve followed this application very closely, and I think the applicant deserves some credit for modifying the number of units, which will clearly affect the number of returns on this project,” Vice Mayor Mark Chandler said. “Also, the aesthetics make it more appropriate to the area. I also shared some of the concerns that Mr. Khan has outlined in this project, and I think this project is going to solve more problems than it creates and I’ll be supporting it.”